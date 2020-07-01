Mansion benefits from enhanced CRM capabilities with Playtech leaderboards

Gibraltar-based online gaming operator Mansion has lauded the early success of its newly updated leaderboards player engagement tool from Playtech.

Mansion is an early adopter of the leaderboards solution, which allows players to earn points and climb the table as they play, reinforced with in-game messaging and the chance to win a range of prizes.

The competition has been built around Playtech’s Fire Blaze Jackpots series, which currently features six games, with two further releases in the pipeline.

“Player engagement and the ability to deliver an enhanced experience is at the core of our product development strategy,” said Playtech vice president of product strategy Anthony Evans. “That’s why it’s so gratifying to see a major partner like Mansion actively embracing tools like leaderboards.”

Evans explained that operators can build their leaderboards in a flexible way, through points that are accrued, physical, bonus or cash prizes, free spins or golden chips, as well as tailoring promotions around specific games, brands or events.

“Leaderboards tap into a natural competitive streak in many players – not just in terms of winning prizes, but also the excitement of topping the table,” said Evans. “As such, they can be a highly effective way to engage players and encourage cross-sell across an entire suite of games; particularly a brand such as Fire Blaze, which is already developing a highly loyal following.”

Mansion head of casino Chris Mousdell added: “We’re always looking for new ways to engage and connect with our players, and we’re already seeing great results, particularly with our recent Fire Blaze Jackpots promotion.

“As well as being a valuable engagement tool, it’s the flexibility of the leaderboards that has impressed us. The ability to award spot prizes, target promotions to specific player segments and limit qualifying bet amounts, means we can engage a wide audience in the most relevant and responsible way.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.46 per cent at 285.60 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.