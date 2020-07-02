IGT simplifies organizational structure

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) is streamlining its business with a new organizational structure focused primarily on two business segments.

The new structure will see IGT report its financial results under the Global Gaming and Global Lottery business segments, beginning in the third quarter of 2020.

Reporting to IGT CEO Marco Sala, Renato Ascoli will serve as CEO of Global Gaming, having previously served as CEO of North America, while former IGT Italy CEO Fabio Cairoli will lead the Global Lottery segment. Each segment includes its respective online and retail businesses.

“A simplified organizational structure grounded in our core competencies creates a stronger, more focused IGT,” said Sala. “We have always maintained a customer-first mentality and are positioning ourselves to meet ever-evolving needs in a dynamic, global marketplace.

“Global product segments enable us to leverage our extraordinary talent, unique insights as both an operator and service provider, and economies of scale to continue delivering unrivalled gaming experiences and create value for all stakeholders.”

Global Gaming will have responsibility for IGT’s gaming business, consolidating North America, International and Italy B2C gaming responsibilities, including PlayDigital, sports and Italian gaming operations led by Enrico Drago.

Meanwhile, Global Lottery will have responsibility for IGT’s lottery business, consolidating North America, International and Italy.

Both business segments will be supported by central corporate support functions that remain largely unchanged from a leadership standpoint, with the addition of a New Business and Strategic Initiatives function, headed up by former International CEO Walter Bugno. This group will be responsible for leading business development in jurisdictions where IGT is not present, and where there is no defined product segment presence.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed up 7.53 per cent at $9.57 per share in New York Wednesday.