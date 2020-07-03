GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

This week’s platform integrations include Nolimit City, Red Rake Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playson, EveryMatrix, EGT Interactive, Booongo, ORYX Gaming, Zitro Interactive and Kiron Interactive.

Nolimit City / Svenska Spel

Nolimit City has signed a deal to provide its slot portfolio to Swedish operator Svenska Spel Sports & Casino.

The supplier will provide its most popular titles on Svenska Spel’s online casino platform, including Punk Rocker xWays, Deadwood xNudge, Tombstone, Dragon Tribe and Harlequin Carnival.

“We are very happy to have Nolimit City on-board and look forward to offering their quality games to our players,” said Svenska Spel Sport & Casino head of online casino Niklas Örtbrant. “We believe their existing and upcoming games have added value to our existing content in our portfolio.”

Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi commented: “We are beyond excited with this monumental partnership. We established a strong foothold in Sweden, now having a long list of key players live with our portfolio, we are eying the next big market ahead. Svenska Spel are without a doubt the biggest name we could ever hope for achieving.”

Red Rake Gaming / BtoBet

BtoBet has expanded its casino platform through a new deal with Spanish supplier Red Rake Gaming.

Red Rake’s portfolio of games will be made available to BtoBet’s operator partners, including Secrets of the Temple, 1st of the Irish and upcoming Super 15 Stars.

“We are delighted to partner with BtoBet and look forward to a great partnership ahead,” said Red Rake Malta managing director Nick Barr. “The partnership will support Red Rake’s continued strategy on increasing market share.

“We are confident our innovative and top performing content will add value to BtoBet’s existing casino offering to compliment their existing award-winning online casino solution.”

BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà commented: “They have been developing high-quality casino games which will definitely compliment our current content offering. We are particularly looking forward to providing our partners in Latin America with some of Red Rake’s Hispanic titles, which have been acclaimed as unique and innovative.

“I am sure that this partnership will bear positive results, especially from a localised betting experience point of view.”

EveryMatrix / Elbet

EveryMatrix has signed a new integration deal with Serbian virtual sports specialist Elbet.

The agreement sees Elbet’s portfolio of virtual sports, as well as online bingo and table games, integrated with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform.

“We are delighted to deliver Elbet’s portfolio of virtual games to our customers,” said CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland. “Elbet offers a comprehensive offering, including dog and horse racing, virtual football, different kinds of virtual table games and virtual lotteries, which I am sure will be highly appreciated by operators looking to diversify their current casino offering.”

Elbet head of global sales Shivan Patel said: “There is no doubt that EveryMatrix has an incredibly successful platform and large distribution channel. We are excited to partner with leading operators whilst increasing our online presence via EveryMatrix. We are jointly looking forward to a growing, successful partnership.”

Yggdrasil / Betpoint Group

Yggdrasil has struck a deal to provide its games to Betpoint Group’s four online casino brands.

The deal sees Yggdrasil games including recently-launched Multifly, Arthur’s Fortune and the successful Vikings trilogy rolled out on 21.com, Justspin.com, Nitrocasino.com and Neonvegas.com.

“The Betpoint Group brands have rapidly gained a large following thanks to its commitment to offering the best online casino experience,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “By partnering together we will be able to further propel the operator’s growth while our games will gain a new following within Betpoint Group’s growing customer base.”

Betpoint Group CEO Karl Wijkmark said: “Our brands are developed for casino fans and we aim to offer a fun, entertaining and unique experience to our customers.

“With Yggdrasil’s wide and diversified games portfolio we will enhance our offering with some of the best titles on the market that we are confident will resonate with our loyal players.”

Playson / Bet.pt

Playson has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Portuguese operator Bet.pt

The agreement gives Bet.pt access to the supplier’s slot portfolio, including popular hits such as Book of Gold: Symbol Choice, Solar Temple and Fruit Xtreme, the latest addition to its Funky Fruits series.

“We are delighted to be launching with Bet.pt, undoubtedly one of Portugal’s foremost operators,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “With a varied portfolio of exhilarating games alongside a highly advanced set of engagement tools, we stand ready to deliver an exciting gaming experience to Bet.pt’s ever-increasing player base.”

Bet.pt CEO and founder Gabino Oliviera added: “We are thrilled to launch with Playson, an established games provider with a world class product offering. The studio’s immersive gaming suite is a strong addition to our catalogue, and its innovative selection of retention tools will be a fantastic asset going forward.”

Playson / Octavian Lab

Playson has also agreed to provide its games to Italian platform provider Octavian Lab, which powers the Fastbet and Winmax brands.

“Signing up with Octavian Labs will be beneficial for both parties and we are looking forward to working together in Italy and beyond,” said Playson’s Kollind. “We have a whole host of games that have already proven their worth many times over and I’m sure the players at Octavian’s operator partners will love them too.”

Octavian Lab CEO Emanuele Nocentelli said: “Playson’s games are now a fixture at online casinos around the world and we’re very pleased to be able to add them to our portfolio too.

“Players are more and more choosey about the games they want to play these days and adding the depth and breadth of this sort of quality will give them even more choice.”

EGT Interactive / Betano and Stoiximan

EGT Interactive games have gone live with operators Betano and Stoiximan through an integration with the iSoftBet platform.

“This strategic move is a promising direction for expanding EGT Interactive portfolio on the Greek iGaming market,” said EGT Interactive CEO Todor Zahariev. “The vast base of new casino players can now access some of the most emblematic titles of the EGT brand, such as Burning Hot, Shining Crown, Zodiac Wheel, 40 Super Hot, Amazons’ Battle, Rise of Ra, 5 Dazzling Hot and many more.

“The deals are coming through iSoftBet, one of the leading providers of online casino products and EGT Interactive strategic partner. Thus, the company continues to establish itself as a preferred partner for fast-moving iGaming markets, ensuring a lot of customers quality gaming experience.”

Stoiximan and Betano head of gaming John Kalamvokis said: “Customer is at the core of everything we do. Collaboration with EGT Interactive allows us to enhance our slots offer and attract a more traditional customer segment.

“Top-quality customer experience is our ongoing goal, for those who trust us for their entertainment. We will continue to look into the new opportunities that EGT products lead us to.”

Booongo / Flow Gaming

Booongo has entered into a deal to integrate its games with Asian-facing platform provider Flow Gaming, including its Tiger Pearls, Great Panda and Aztec Sun titles.

“We’re well aware of Flow Gaming’s popularity in the Asian market and signing this deal is an exciting move for Booongo,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “Integrating our games onto the Flow Gaming platform ensures that we take our market presence in Asia to the next level.”

Flow Gaming chief operating officer Peter van Tuyl said: “We know the importance of nurturing strategic relationships to enhance our platform offering, which is why we’ve partnered with Booongo.

“Booongo’s games are of a high quality and are appreciated by players across the globe. We’re looking forward to offering the developer’s content to our operator partners over the coming months.”

ORYX Gaming / Top Bet

Bragg Gaming Group-owned Oryx Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its ORYX Hub games platform with Serbian operator Top Bet.

The agreement includes Oryx’s portfolio of proprietary titles, as well as third-party games from independent studios such as Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden Hero, Givme Games and newly-added CandleBets.

“We’re excited to add Top Bet to our growing list of operator partners as we continue to go from strength to strength in Serbia and across several other markets, significantly enhancing the reach of our products and offering players a fun and engaging experience,” said ORYX Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij.

Top Bet general manager Mirko Golijanin said: “Our strategy is to bring the future to our customers. We create new trends and offer more. By partnering with ORYX we can easily offer our customers one of the most comprehensive games portfolios from a significant number of premium suppliers that will keep our players entertained while going after the big wins.”

Zitro Interactive / Casino Club Online

Zitro Interactive is providing its range of slots and bingo games to Casino Club Online, the digital arm of Argentinian land-based casino operator Casino Club.

“Zitro Video Slots and Video Bingo in the land-based casinos are essential products for any gaming establishment in the world,” said Zitro CEO Sebastián Salat. “We are convinced that in the digital environment they will enjoy the same popularity among Casino Club Online players. We want to thank Casino Club for continuing to bet on our products for all its distribution channels.”

Casino Club Online marketing manager Matias Vannelli commented: “We count on Zitro as a strategic partner to achieve the multi-channel entertainment objectives that we have set in our growth plans. Being able to offer the successes of the Casinos also in our digital offer allows us to provide differentiated and contrasted experiences for all types of players.”

Kiron Interactive

Kiron Interactive has launched its virtual sports content online in South Africa.

Kiron’s Jika Sports brand, which offers localised versions of virtual football, motor racing and horse racing, has gone live with South African bookmakers including Hollywoodbets, Supabets, Betway and World Sports Betting.

“Being the first to go live online in our home country with Jika Sports is a great milestone for us and our team, giving testament to the value proposition presented by our strong games portfolio and localised offering,” said Kiron co-CEO Steven Spartinos.

“South Africa has a long established and successful track record as a key regulated market internationally and the positive uptake of Jika Sports demonstrates the growing demand for fresh content among both players and operators locally.”