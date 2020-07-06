This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BlueRibbon agrees jackpot marketing deal with Casumo

6th July 2020 6:31 am GMT
Malta-based B2B marketing solutions provider BlueRibbon Software has signed a deal to provide its jackpot marketing platform to operator Casumo.

The partnership will see Casumo utilise BlueRibbon’s player engagement solution, allowing the operator to create bespoke jackpots to drive player acquisition, engagement and retention.

“Partnering with BlueRibbon allows Casumo to further enrich and diversify its product,” said Casumo director of gaming Jacqui Gatt. “We look forward to having the flexibility to build custom in-house jackpots that will integrate within our unique gamification layer, as well as our Reel Races tournaments, delivering a more robust, immersive experience for players.”

BlueRibbon Software CEO and co-founder Amir Askarov commented: “Priding ourselves as industry disruptors, this strategic move for both ourselves and Casumo reinforces our shared passion for revolutionary gamification tools and enhanced customer engagement.

“Entering into such an esteemed partnership is testament to the strength of our capabilities as we endeavor to deliver on our promise of providing unique user experiences and content agnostic gaming solutions of the highest level.”

BlueRibbon Casino Casumo Jackpot Marketing
