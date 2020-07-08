Blueprint Gaming appoints Lauren Bradley as head of commercial

UK-based casino games developer Blueprint Gaming has appointed Lauren Bradley to the newly created role of head of commercial.

Bradley joins Blueprint Gaming from rival supplier Realistic Games, where she served as head of commercial and account management for more than three years.

She has also served as sales manager for iSoftBet and business development executive for Bede Gaming.

“Lauren is a well-known and highly respected figure in the online casino industry and will prove to be an important addition to our already outstanding team,” said Blueprint Gaming managing director Matt Cole. “Her skills and knowledge will be invaluable as we look to further extend Blueprint’s presence across new markets, as well as continuing to engage closely with our existing partners.”

Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis added: “The timing for Lauren and Blueprint Gaming is perfect as we move into new territories and navigate our way through an ever-changing industry landscape.

“We know Lauren very well from her previous role at an operating partner of ours and we couldn’t be happier that she’s joining the Blueprint team.”

Commenting on her new appointment, Bradley said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be joining one of the most innovative companies in the casino sector and working alongside such a talented team, many of whom I've had the pleasure of working closely with throughout my time in the industry.

“It’s an exciting time for the company and I’m relishing the challenge of working to sustain and grow Blueprint's already thriving business.”