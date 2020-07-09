Skywind Group agrees SuprNation content supply deal

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of slots to Nordic-facing gaming operator SuprNation.

The new partnership sees SuprNation’s B2C brands gain access to Skywind’s portfolio of more than 290 games, including branded titles Resident Evil, Bloodsport and The Magnificent Seven, as well as a range of arcade games.

Skywind will also provide its player engagement tools to the operator, comprising split pot jackpots, time and amount-based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the Bonus Coins reward system.

“SuprNation is a great partner with which to grow our high-end games, and innovative engagement tools,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We look forward to this new partnership and sure that it will be very fruitful.”

SuprNation casino manager Rasmus Hammar added: “We’ve had our eyes on Skywind for some time now and it’s a great pleasure to finally be able to offer their games to all our players across brands. Very much looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”