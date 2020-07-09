Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Rootz’ Caxino brand

NetEnt-owned game and software developer Red Tiger has launched its portfolio of slots with Rootz’ newly launched online casino brand Caxino.

The deployment marks Red Tiger’s second deal with Malta-based Rootz, which also operates the Wildz brand, and includes the supplier’s Daily Drop Jackpots Network featuring daily and hourly jackpots.

“We are delighted to launch with Caxino, an exciting new site that fits perfectly with Rootz’ engaging customer offering,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “We have no doubt that it will attract an impressive following and that this partnership will be of strong mutual benefit going forward.”

Rootz chief operating officer Tony Kjaldstrom said: “Partnering with market leading suppliers such as Red Tiger is key to our strategic objectives, so we are thrilled to have the studio on board.

“The company’s games have become deservedly synonymous with quality and consistency, and its catalogue will undoubtedly prove to be a hit on our site.”