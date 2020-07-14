Bang Bang Games joins Yggdrasil YG Masters programme

Newly established games studio Bang Bang Games has become the latest studio to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

Through the partnership, London-based Bang Bang Games will gain access to Yggdrasil’s Game Adaption Tools & Interface (GATI) system, benefiting from the supplier’s global distribution network and the opportunity to cross-sell games to Yggdrasil franchisees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bang Bang Games to the YG Masters family,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy and sourcing Stuart McCarthy. “We have been keeping an eye on Bang Bang for some time now and have been impressed with the team and the game mechanics they are developing.

“It’s going to be very exciting to see the Bang Bang team carve their place in the industry using our unique GATI technology as a go-to market, and business strategy enabler.”

Bang Bang Games managing director Frank McPolin said: “Yggdrasil is at the forefront of innovation, and we are very excited to enter into this partnership which will allow us to accelerate our global portfolio reach using Yggdrasil’s standardised GATI technology as key enabler.

“We have been big fans of Yggdrasil for many years, and knowing that prominent, high caliber studios are already part of the YG Masters programme, puts us in great company. We are confident we can bring something different to the Yggdrasil distribution network and can’t wait to start showing the world what we’re made of.”