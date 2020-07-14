This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

888 expands live casino offering with NetEnt Live deal

14th July 2020 2:05 pm GMT
Stockholm-listed casino games provider NetEnt has agreed a deal to launch its range of live casino games with gaming operator 888 Holdings.

The new agreement will see 888casino roll out NetEnt’s portfolio of live casino games, including Live Roulette and Live Blackjack, as well as its Blitz Blackjack and Perfect Blackjack games.

“We’re very pleased to be signing a new deal with NetEnt Live Casino - one of the world's finest live casino developers,” said 888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen. “Live casino has become an important component of our offer, as players seek the best of Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Monte Carlo wherever they are.”

NetEnt live casino director Andres Rengifo commented: “888casino sets a high benchmark for regulated online gaming. At NetEnt Live Casino we are thrilled to provide their players with access to our exciting portfolio of interactive and sophisticated live casino games.

“With multiple camera views, fully customized options, and professional dealers to boot, we are excited by the potential of this partnership.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading down marginally by 0.1 per cent at 185.20 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday, while shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading down 2.79 per cent at SEK87.00 in Stockholm.

