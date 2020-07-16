This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Pragmatic Play eyes African expansion with new continent manager

16th July 2020 9:19 am GMT
Pragmatic Play

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has appointed Solomon Godwin as continent manager for Africa as the company prepares to expand its presence in the region.

Godwin joins Pragmatic Play from Nigeria-based NGIL Gaming, where he served as chief operating officer for retail, and assumes responsibility for growing the supplier’s network of partners across the African continent.

“We are delighted to bolster our growing senior team with the hiring of Solomon,” said Pragmatic Play VP of Malta Lena Yasir. “Having regional leaders allows us to accelerate our expansion through a sizable presence in the region and we’re thrilled to have Solomon on board.”

Commenting on his appointment, Godwin said: “Pragmatic Play has a fantastic reputation for creating immersive iGaming experiences. It’s exciting to be joining a company with such a focused global vision. There is a clear roadmap ahead for success and I am looking forward to driving the supplier’s growth across the regulated territories in Africa.”

Related Tags
Africa Bingo360 Pragmatic Play
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play expands live casino portfolio with Mega Sic Bo launch

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

Pragmatic Play to roll out new bingo product for Lottoland

Pragmatic Play pays out £1m on Wolf Gold online scratchcard game

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Pragmatic Play rolls out slots to Rootz’s new Caxino brand

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

Bingo: It’s all about connection

Pragmatic Play rolls out slots with Sweden’s ATG

Pragmatic Play brings in Victor Arias to head up new Latin America hub

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and more

United Remote names Serafino Vaccino as head of legal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Pragmatic Solutions appoints Ashley Lang as new CEO

Skywind Group
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic