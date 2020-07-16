Pragmatic Play eyes African expansion with new continent manager

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has appointed Solomon Godwin as continent manager for Africa as the company prepares to expand its presence in the region.

Godwin joins Pragmatic Play from Nigeria-based NGIL Gaming, where he served as chief operating officer for retail, and assumes responsibility for growing the supplier’s network of partners across the African continent.

“We are delighted to bolster our growing senior team with the hiring of Solomon,” said Pragmatic Play VP of Malta Lena Yasir. “Having regional leaders allows us to accelerate our expansion through a sizable presence in the region and we’re thrilled to have Solomon on board.”

Commenting on his appointment, Godwin said: “Pragmatic Play has a fantastic reputation for creating immersive iGaming experiences. It’s exciting to be joining a company with such a focused global vision. There is a clear roadmap ahead for success and I am looking forward to driving the supplier’s growth across the regulated territories in Africa.”