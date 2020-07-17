GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Realistic Games, Booongo and more

This week’s Gaming Intelligence games round-up features the likes of Playtech, Blueprint Gaming, Realistic Games, Booongo, MGA Games, Silverback Gaming, Gaming1, BetConstruct, Spearhead Studios and iSoftBet, among others.

Playtech’s Buffalo Blitz II

The latest release from Playtech’s Origins studio is Buffalo Blitz II, the sequel to one of Playtech’s biggest game releases.

“In Buffalo Blitz II we made an extensive effort to keep the "Buffalo Blitz experience " while revamping the player's experience,” said Raz Oved, game producer at Origins. “We kept all the great things that made Buffalo Blitz an instant player favourite - with its familiar Volatility, 4,096 Ways, exciting game play, lots of Buffalo Stacks and the triggering potential of up to 100 Free games with multiple Retriggers.

“On top of this, there are Multipliers of up to X5 that have been added to the Base Game and Free game. Plus to make it even more entertaining, we added the Ways Boost Feature – extending the grid to 14,400 ways to win. The good news doesn't stop there as we are already working on the third slot in this suite – strengthening what is becoming one of the most powerful suites on the market. I have no doubt in my mind this game is going to be a smash hit and am confident it will become an instant player favourite.”

Playtech’s Age of the Gods: God of Storms

Playtech has also launched the second game in its Community Live Slots series with the release of Age of the Gods: God of Storms.

Based in a live studio with a host leading the game and providing commentary, the Community Live Slots series is designed to create a game show feel, with Buffalo Blitz the first game launched in the series late last year.

“We’ve seen a fantastic response to Community Live Slots with Buffalo Blitz, and are delighted to be bringing the ever-popular Age of the Gods brand to this new audience,” said Edo Haitin, CEO at Playtech Live Casino.

“Live Casino is essentially an entertainment-focused experience, and, in Community Live Slots, we are delivering an engaging and a truly collaborative new style of gameplay. The success of live play streaming services demonstrates a player demand for an interactive feel – the experience you would enjoy when playing alongside others in a land-based casino.

“Community Live Slots recreates that feeling for players, as well as creating an exciting cross-sell opportunity for operators – particularly with a series such as Age of the Gods, which is already a proven cross-vertical success.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Kong’s Temple

Blueprint Gaming is taking players deep into the jungle to uncover golden riches with its new slot, Kong’s Temple, the latest game to be developed from Reel Time Gaming (RTG)’s land-based portfolio.

“Kong’s Temple is an exciting addition to our portfolio and will be very appealing to players who enjoy highly volatile games,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “Participants in this jungle-themed release will be on the hunt for the Kong multipliers that are active within the base game and bonus round, as they look to secure big wins from the ancient temple.”

Realistic Games’ Pentagram 5000

Realistic Games has strengthened its portfolio with the launch of 3-reel, 5-win line game Pentagram 5000, a sequel to the supplier’s popular Pentagram game.

“Pentagram 5000 is a landmark addition to our slot offering and reflects a general trend to offer games with a higher return to player, attracting both casual slot fans and casino enthusiasts,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“Years after release, the original Pentagram is still a player favourite, and we expect that the simple gameplay and rewarding bonus round in the sequel will prove to be equally popular with players.”

BetConstruct’s Swift Roulette

BetConstruct has expanded its live casino offering with the launch of Swift Roulette, which combines eight different roulette tables in one view.

The supplier has also introduced an Aurum side bet for traditional roulette. While the new function does not interfere much with the game, the Aurum mode highlights up to five numbers for every round to bet on and guarantees a huge payout.

Booongo’s Super Marble: Hold and Win

Booongo has expanded its portfolio with the release of 3x5 slot Super Marble: Hold and Win.

“At Booongo, our aim is to develop memorable slots that players love to play and Super Marble: Hold and Win is a worthy addition to our expanding portfolio,” said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov.

“Along with the Hold and Win mechanics that are proving very popular with players right now, we’ve spiced up the bonus round with the inclusion of a red-hot Super Marble that has the power to collect scorching wins.”

Silverback Gaming’s Aztec Luck

Silverback Gaming is taking players deep into the Central American jungle with its latest 3x5 slot Aztec Luck, available via Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet platform.

“Aztec Luck combines a rich jungle theme with gems, gold coins, treasures, thrilling and unique bonus features and the chance to win big,” said Silverback Gaming founder and CEO Raphael Di Guisto. “The exciting gameplay is combined with striking graphics and animations and authentic sound to create a truly entertaining slot that will appeal to a wide range of players in markets around the world.”

Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon added: “Silverback have created a truly engaging game and we are really excited to be a part of their first launch via our Silver Bullet partner programme.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how Aztec Luck resonates with our customers and players and hope that this marks the beginning of many great releases from Silverback Gaming.”

Spearhead Studios’ Royal Crown

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has released its second game of the month with the launch of the classic fruit-themed slot Royal Crown.

“With Royal Crown we are staying true to our motto of building local games for local markets,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “This is a well-known and loved type of game in the German and Eastern European markets.

“We have launched several titles for these markets and Royal Crown is a very nice addition. All these slots are performing really well, and we expect Royal Crown to have a similar success.”

Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti said: “If you enjoy classic fruit machine slots with multiple ways to win, then Royal Crown is for you. The game is built on 5 reels and 10 pay lines and offers two scatter symbols – the dollar sign and a star symbol.

“Then there is the game’s signature symbol - the royal crown, which helps to make winning combinations. With Wilds and both ladder and card gamble options, this is a game which will certainly keep players engaged.”

iSoftBet’s Fu Fortunes Megaways

iSoftBet has released its fourth Megaways title of the year with the release of Asian-themed six-reel slot Fu Fortunes Megaways.

“Fu Fortunes Megaways is another wondrous slot adventure, set in the hustle and bustle of a Chinese market as players look to unearth valuable wins,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

“Our Megaways titles continue to perform excellently within our portfolio, aligning themselves perfectly with our artistic, well-crafted games, giving players unique ways to enjoy the hugely popular Megaways mechanic. We look forward to adding another thrilling game to our offering.”

Gaming1’s Blackjack Twins and Crazy Twins

GAMING1 has launched Blackjack Twins and Crazy Twins, two new side bets available across its casino platform.

“We’re thrilled to unveil an exciting new twist on casino’s most popular card game with Blackjack Twins and Crazy Twins, which offer one of the industry’s biggest wins on a single pair of cards,” said Gaming1 co-founder and chief operating officer Sylvain Boniver.

“Featuring unparalleled synergy between land-based and online markets, the product is tailor-made for omni-channel focused operators looking to get the best out of their retail and online offerings.”

MGA Games’ Buffalo Bingo

MGA Games has launched a new Wild West-themed online bingo game, Buffalo Bingo.

The game is made up of four cards of 15 numbers each and has a 60 ball drum from which 30 balls are drawn. In addition, once all the balls have been drawn, players are able to acquire up to 14 extra balls.

Buffalo Bingo also includes three mini-games in which players can have fun and collect more prizes: Trails, a mini-game in which the bison must choose the best route to obtain a prize; Bison Stampede, where users discover between four and 12 new prizes along the way; and Buffalos, the classic shell game where users guess where the jackpot is.