Golden Nugget partners Ojibwa Casino to enter Michigan iGaming market

Leading US iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming has agreed a market access deal to enter Michigan’s regulated market in partnership with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and Ojibwa Casino.

The partnership will bring online casino and sports betting to players in Michigan via GoldenNuggetCasino.com, one of the leading iGaming sites in New Jersey, which is also slated to soon launch in Pennsylvania.

“Golden Nugget Online Gaming is thrilled to partner with the Ojibwa Casino to provide casino players in Michigan with a premium online casino and sportsbook experience,” said Golden Nugget Online Gaming president Thomas Winter.

“Players in Michigan will be able to appreciate our award winning product offering and exceptional customer service from a nationally recognized and trusted brand.”

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community president Chris Swartz commented: “We are excited to partner with Golden Nugget to bring online casino and sports betting to the state of Michigan.

“Working with a strong brand will be a perfect complement to our brand new casino in Marquette as well as our casino in Baraga.”