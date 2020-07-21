Aspire Global adds Stakelogic content to Pariplay platform

Malta-based slot developer Stakelogic has agreed a new deal to integrate its games with Aspire Global’s Pariplay platform.

The partnership will see Stakelogic’s portfolio of games added to Pariplay’s Fusion casino aggregation platform, including titles such as Book of Adventure Super Stake Edition and Dragons and Magic.

“This is another successful achievement for us, and the future looks brighter than ever,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino. “We are thrilled to provide our premium local and global content to Aspire Global and are confident that with this partnership, we will help each other in growing market share and presence across regulated markets.

“Stakelogic and Aspire Global are synonymous of quality and innovation, and we are very excited to see our new released feature Super Stake across many games.”

Aspire Global vice president of sales Jov Spiero said: “We are pleased to be partnering up with Stakelogic and further strengthening our offerings at Aspire Global, by adding one of 2020’s fastest-growing slot developers.

“At Aspire Global, we strive to provide our partners with the highest quality casino content, and we look forward to integrating Stakelogic’s content and working hand-in-hand to increase market share and grow revenues in our respective markets, globally.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 2.72 per cent at SEK28.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.