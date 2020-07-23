This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Yggdrasil signs up SoftGamings as latest franchise partner

23rd July 2020 9:35 am GMT
NetEnt

Riga-based gaming supplier SoftGamings has become the latest developer to sign up as a Yggdrasil franchise partner.

The YG Franchise licensing agreement enables SoftGamings to access Yggdrasil’s end-to-end development platform, comprising its Game Adaption Tools & Interface (GATI) system, proprietary games content, and promotional tools via Boost.

“We are very pleased to announce our latest YG Franchise partner, SoftGamings, who has a long and successful history as an exceptional solutions supplier,” said Yggdrasil head of publishing Björn Krantz. “Our Franchise business model presents our partners with the ability to access any of our innovative and award-winning technologies, products and services, and take full control of their igaming business strategy in the most effective and secure way.

“By offering a completely unique way for SoftGamings to effectively scale its business operations, and accelerate its business growth ambitions, we are very excited to fully utilise our operational and technology agility to support SoftGamings’ market initiatives and ambitions.”

SoftGamings director of partnerships Irina Sazonova said: “Partnering with Yggdrasil as a Franchisee will enable us to accelerate and enhance our business strategy globally. We are delighted to join this growing network aimed at revolutionising the industry and we look forward to benefiting from all the resources afforded to us as a YG Franchisee.

“We know that our network of partners is very excited about the opportunities created by us licensing the Franchise solution.”

