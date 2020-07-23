Red Tiger revamps NetEnt classic to launch Gonzo Quest MegaWays

Casino games provider Red Tiger has revamped one of NetEnt’s most popular games to launch Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays.

Gonzo’s Quest is among NetEnt’s best performing slots and was the first video slot to use cascading symbols in place of a conventional reel.

The game has now been enhanced with Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic, which varies the ways to win on every spin, and also includes Red Tiger’s Smart Spins and Daily Jackpots features.

“Gonzo’s Quest has consistently proven itself as one of the best slot games on the market, so we are delighted to give it a further boost with the renowned MegaWays mechanic,” said Red Tiger director of business development Carl Ejlertsson.

“The team has worked tirelessly alongside our partners at NetEnt to deliver this summer’s most anticipated slot. We are thrilled to see the collective effort rewarded with a fantastic new release.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading down 1.20 per cent at SEK82.00 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.