GI Games Round-up: Playtech, RubyPlay, Vibra Gaming and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features new games from the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, RubyPlay, Microgaming, Spearhead Studios, Vibra Gaming, Kalamba Games, Realistic Games and Evoplay Entertainment.

Playtech’s Better Wilds

Playtech’s Origins studio has released its latest slot with the launch of Better Wilds.

The 4x5 reel slot features six additional skins targeting major seasonal events: Christmas, Valentine’s, St.Patrick’s, Easter, Summer Time, and Halloween.

“Better Wilds is our exciting new game that we have released this week,” said Eyal Narkiss, executive game producer for Origins. “The game features Frequent Special Wilds which trigger Respins where Special Wilds move to the left and expand. As we’ve seen success with seasonal and event-based promotions, this game comes bundled with six additional seasonal skins straight out the box and all that’s required from an operator’s perspective are a few simple steps to run any type of promotion at any time of the year.

“The theme and music of the entire game also changes to match the targeted seasonality. We are sure this is going to become another player favourite; an engaging game with a frequent feature, a proven successful mechanic and very low stake options –creates a perfect balance of acquisition and retention and Better Wilds throughout the year.”

Pragmatic Play’s Street Racer

Pragmatic Play has unveiled its latest slot game Street Racer, a 4x5, 40 payline slot that sees players enter the world of street racing, with five drivers battling for big prizes on the reels.

Three Free Spins symbols hitting at the same time trigger the progressive bonus game, where players can choose one driver symbol to start their spins. Every time three Free Game symbols land during the bonus round, the player levels up, gaining more Free Spins and transforming the driver symbols on the reels to give them the opportunity to accelerate to 2,000x their stake.

“Street Racer is a dynamic, thrilling new addition to our slot portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With a high-octane theme and massive prizes to be won, its action will keep players on the edge of their seat.

“Our development roadmap is focused on crafting industry-leading slots that drive the excitement of both players and operators. With Street Racer’s theme and immersive gameplay – this new slot would be a great way to rev-up any operator’s portfolio.”

RubyPlay’s Egyptian Sun

RubyPlay has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest slot Egyptian Sun.

“We’re really excited about the release of our new game, Egyptian Sun,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “The Egyptian theme is one of the most popular in slots and so there is a lot of competition, but I think with the Repeat Riches feature in particular it really offers players something a bit different.”

Microgaming’s Diamond Inferno

Microgaming has released Diamond Inferno, a new 5x3, 20 payline slot developed exclusively for the supplier by Triple Edge Studios.

“With exciting mechanics, rocking music and a thrilling gameplay experience, Diamond Inferno is sure to delight and excite players,” said Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth. “The expanding reels, multiplier trail and unlimited respin potential offer the chance for tremendous wins, whilst the eye-catching graphics provide all the makings of a hit slot game.”

Spearhead Studios’ Blackjack and Giant Panda

Spearhead Studios has announced the release of two more games as part of its Super July campaign, with the launch of Blackjack and Asian-themed 5-reel slot Giant Panda.

“It's not very often to have two game releases in just one week, so we are super proud of that achievement,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Our Blackjack game is specifically designed for portrait mobile play.

“Many other Blackjack games on the market fall short there, so we spent a lot of time and effort to get it right. Giant Panda is an excellent game with an Asian touch to it.”

Spearhead Studios games development director Kevin Corti added: “We looked at the market and only found a few multi-hand Blackjack games that were designed specifically for mobile portrait gameplay and decided to address this need.

“Our Blackjack games are multi-hand, feature-rich, and benefit from a very simple user interface making the player experience seamless and a true pleasure. Giant Panda is a great slot with an appealing theme that will both surprise and delight players, especially thanks to the proliferation of multiplying wilds in the free spins.”

Vibra Gaming’s Spin Island

The latest release from Latin America-facing supplier Vibra Gaming takes players to a shipwrecked faraway island in the 5x3 slot Spin Island.

“This is an island that players want to be stranded on as no other deserted island provides such massive big-win potential,” said Vibra Gaming CEO Ramiro Atucha. “This is delivered through adventurous and exciting gameplay, and a great selection of features including Respins, Wilds, Free Spins and Instant Wins.

“The action-packed gameplay is brought to life be striking graphics and animations, taking players to a far-away place where they can bag plenty of treasure before they are rescued. We believe the theme, math and mechanics behind Spin Island will ensure the game enjoys great success in our core LatAm markets as well as with players in other countries around the world.”

Kalamba Games’ Maui Millions

Kalamba Games has released its latest game Maui Millions, a 5x3 slot set on a Hawaiian beach.

“In Maui Millions we offer players maximum flexibility in the way they play with the aim of optimising both monetisation and retention,” said Kalamba Games co-founder and chief operating officer Alex Cohen. “This latest addition to our ever-growing games portfolio is fun and engaging with exciting features. Launched in the height of summer with an exotic theme, this is a title not to be missed.”

Realistic Games’ Super BAR-X Pull Tab

Realistic Games has rolled out Super BAR-X Pull Tab, its latest game to be released in partnership with land-based supplier Electrocoin.

“We’re thrilled to be launching yet another title in collaboration with Electrocoin and expect Super BAR-X Pull Tab will be equally as popular as our online slot version of the iconic land-based game,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“We’ve so far been pleased to see our adaptations of these classic games performing well with online audiences and are looking forward to expanding the collection further in the coming months.”

Electrocoin president Gabino Stergides said: “After the recent success of the original Bar-X Pull Tab, we are excited to see this latest version released and we have no doubt it will be as successful as its predecessor.

“We congratulate the team at Realistic Games for once again giving an old classic brand a new burst of youth and in turn engaging a new generation of players.”

Evoplay Entertainment’s Football Manager

Evoplay Entertainment has expanded its portfolio with the release of new instant win game Football Manager.

“Football enthusiasts across the globe are encouraged to wheel and deal their way to the top in our latest instant game, Football Manager,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk. “It is the most recent among an innovation-packed portfolio of more than 100 immersive slots, table and instant games, which continues to be popularly received by our far-reaching global fanbase.”