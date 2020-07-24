GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Stakelogic, Playzido, Red Rake Gaming, Zitro Interactive, Wazdan, Push Gaming and Tom Horn Gaming, among others.

Stakelogic / LeoVegas

Stakelogic has signed a new deal to provide its portfolio of slots to Stockholm-listed operator LeoVegas, including top-performing title Book of Adventure Super Stake Edition.

“Going live with LeoVegas, Stakelogic clearly has a louder roar than our closest competitors which is a testament to the calibre of our future partnerships,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino.

LeoVegas casino operations manager Johan Ekberg added: “We are delighted to have boosted our casino offering with the addition of Stakelogic's content. This is an important step for LeoVegas as we continue to strategically diversify our content portfolio.

“At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, we strive to offer our players the latest and greatest gaming experience and by partnering with Stakelogic our customers will be able to enjoy a new range of exciting and engaging titles.”

Playzido / Betsson

Playzido has agreed a deal to supply its portfolio of games to Stockholm-listed operator Betsson.

Through an integration with iSoftbet’s GAP platform, Playzido titles including Atlantis Megaways and the new Endemol Shine Gaming exclusive Wrath of Gods are available to players across Betsson brands such as Rizk, Guts, Kaboo and Thrills.

“It’s hugely exciting to be working with Betsson Group, undoubtedly one of the biggest names in gaming across Europe,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “As Playzido continues a fantastic period of growth, we are delighted to have our games available to players across Betsson’s portfolio of brands.”

Zitro Interactive / BetConstruct

Zitro Interactive has secured a deal to integrate its portfolio of bingo and slot games with BetConstruct’s content aggregation platform, including popular titles sich as Da Vinci Secret, Doble Bonus, Fire Bingo, Hot Dice and Extreme Bingo.

“We strive continuously to expand our portfolio in order to provide online casinos the best content available through our incredibly robust platform, including the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services,” said BetConstruct chief product officer Edgar Mkrtchyan.

“Zitro has proven not only to create some of the greatest games in the industry, but also to provide an exquisite team of online experts as well as avant-garde technology that makes integration fast and easy. We look forward to a beneficial long-term partnership.”

Zitro CEO Sebastián Salat commented: “Speedy and reliable integration is essential for online operators, and with BetConstruct we have found a perfect technology partner to be able to provide our great games to online casinos worldwide. I would like to thank BetConstruct for their trust and look forward to a great collaboration.”

Red Rake Gaming / NetBet

Red Rake Gaming has reached a deal to supply its portfolio of slots to Italian operator NetBet.it, including games such as Super 7 Star and Ryan O’Bryan.

“We are extremely pleased with the work done so far between Red Rake and NetBet,” said NetBet CEO Gabriela Arnautu. “With the addition of Italy, we are sure that this partnership will last a long time as we hope to expand into more and more markets.”

Wazdan / 11.lv

Wazdan has entered into a deal to roll out more than 60 games with William Hill’s Latvia-facing brand 11.lv, including Larry the Leprechaun, Lucky Reels, Magic Stars 9, Butterfly Lovers, Relic Hunters and the Book of Faith.

“Wazdan is proud to partner with 11.lv, offering our innovative game titles to Latvian players,” said Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla. “11.lv’s tech-forward casino and best in business customer focused services aligns well with Wazdan and our 100% commitment to the success of our partners and portfolio of top-performing games.”

Push Gaming / Coolbet

Push Gaming has expanded its Nordic presence through a new deal with operator Coolbet.

Coolbet gains access to Push Gaming’s full suite of games via the Relax Gaming platform, including titles such as Razor Shark, The Shadow Order and Jammin’ Jars.

“We are thrilled to partner with Coolbet, a fast-growing operator with a large player base across some of our key European markets,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “We have no doubt that Push Gaming's exciting game catalogue will continue to perform well in CoolBet’s mature markets where quality and entertainment value is paramount.”

Coolbet head of casino and games Patrik Backlund added: “Push Gaming is undoubtedly on its way to becoming one of the industry’s most dynamic suppliers, so we are delighted to join forces with such an exciting company.

“The provider’s diverse collection of games are an ideal match for our immersive customer offering, and we are confident that Push Gaming will be warmly welcomed by the players on our site.”

Tom Horn Gaming / SoftSwiss

Tom Horn Gaming has seen its games go live on SoftSwiss’ casino aggregator platform, including titles such as Book of Spells, Diamond Hill, 243 Crystal Fruits, and recent release Joker Reelz.

“We’ve always been impressed by SoftSwiss’ rich and varied casino offering featuring a pack of leading software suppliers,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “Now we’re part of their portfolio and this content deal will enable us to reach hundreds of their clients whose players will be able to enjoy our localised content packed full with thrilling features. We believe this deal supports the expansion of our products towards many new markets.”

SoftSwiss chief commercial officer Max Trafimovich added: “Tom Horn Gaming is a highly respected online casino software supplier and the team has proved this position throughout the years.

“They strive for excellence, constantly innovating their products and including the perks of new technologies for players to immerse in an unforgettable gaming experience. We have no doubt that the Tom Horn games will hit the sweet spot of many of our customers worldwide.”

Playson / SuperSport

Playson has signed a distribution deal with Croatian operator SuperSport, covering titles such as Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Solar Temple, Solar Queen and the Timeless Fruit Slots and Funky Fruits series.

“We are thrilled to team up with Croatia’s most prominent operator in SuperSport, in a move that cements our leading credentials as a premium supplier of quality slots,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “With a packed game collection boasting widespread appeal, alongside an engagement toolkit that is proven to drive player retention, we’re ready to deliver for our latest operating partner.”

SuperSport online casino manager Tugomil Cerovecki said: “Playson’s absorbing portfolio is enjoyed by an ever-growing legion of global fans, so we are very pleased to partner with the company.

“The provider’s premium quality games, in particular its Timeless Fruit Slots and Funky Fruits portfolios, will undoubtedly help us to continue standing out in a competitive commercial environment.”

BetGames.TV / Apuesta Total

BetGames.TV has agreed to launch its portfolio of games with Peruvian operator Apuesta Total, including Baccarat and Wheel of Fortune, as well as the supplier’s new lottery game.

“We are delighted to be live on Apuesta Total’s hugely popular site, and have no doubt that our engaging offering will continue to go from strength-to-strength on the continent as more and more operators see the benefits,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales.

“Our highly engaging betting proposition means that we’ve proven a verifiable alternative to sports bettors in recent months, and we look forward to continuing with that momentum with a wealth of new product launches and operator partnerships.”

Apuesta Total product development manager Gonzalo Merino said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer BetGames.TV’s unique catalogue to our customers, and have no doubt that they will be thoroughly impressed.

“As we’ve seen from BetGames.TV’s popularity this year, the titles bring a new dimension to our portfolio and we are confident that they will help us continue to lead the industry during this unprecedented time.”

Habanero / Signorbet

Habanero has announced a deal to integrate all 56 of its Italian-certified slot games with Distante Gaming Group-owned operator Signorbet in Italy, including titles such as Egyptian Dreams, Wild Trucks and Fortune Dogs.

“Partnering with a company as dynamic as Signorbet demonstrates our continued leadership in the Italian market,” said Habanero head of European business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “Signorbet is one of the most exciting rising stars on the market, and this agreement further extends our fantastic portfolio’s impressive European reach.”

Signorbet head of casino Cristiano Azzolini Di Maggio said: “We are thrilled to sign with Habanero, a premium quality supplier with an excellent track-record. The studio’s innovative slot and table game catalogue is enjoyed by an ever-growing international fan base and fits perfectly with our engaging customer offering.”

Nolimit City / Rootz

Nolimit City has extended its partnership with Rootz to roll out its content on the operator’s newest brand Caxino Casino, including titles such as Deadwood xNudge, Punk Rocker xWays, Tombstone and latest release Golden Genie and The Walking Wilds.

“The rise of stardom on Wildz has been something of great astonishment to us all, we can’t praise team Rootz enough for what they pulled off with their first brand and can only assume that more magic will happen with their latest site,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “We’re thrilled to continue our growth with such an experienced operator in the market.”

Caxino Casino CEO Lasse Rantala said: “It is vital that we continue to provide the best gaming experience and best content in the industry. Nolimit City have a proven track record of creating stand out titles, both in consistency, game production and volume - an ideal fit for both our products - Wildz Casino and Caxino Casino.”

OneTouch / Revolver Gaming

OneTouch has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Revolver Gaming’s platform, including games such as Neon 2077, Queens of Glory and Steam Vault.

“We are thrilled to sign with Revolver in a move which further strengthens our position across regulated European markets,” said OneTouch business developer manager Unai Concha Olabarrieta. “Our two businesses share a passion for world class casino content, and we look forward to cultivating a productive commercial relationship.”

Revolver Gaming CEO Ryan Lazarus said: “OneTouch has earned a deserved reputation as one of the industry’s most exciting mobile casino games specialists, so we are delighted to join forces.

“The company’s immersive catalogue is a strong addition to our engaging customer offering, and we are confident that its thrilling titles will be well received by our players.”

Hacksaw Gaming / Reelzone

Hacksaw Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its portfolio of scratch and slot games to social casino operator ReelZone.

“We are thrilled to have partnered up with Hacksaw Gaming and look forward to working closely with them, seeing their games on our platform and expanding their brand in a new “blue ocean” of social casino,” said ReelZone chief marketing officer Stefan Rafael.

“We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial to both parties and we believe that the Hacksaw Gaming team’s knowledge, creativity, technology and business mindset is a perfect fit for Reelzone so we couldn’t be happier having them as our exclusive launching partner.”

Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes added: “At Hacksaw Gaming we are always looking for new opportunities to diversify our reach and growth and really believe that the new concept headed by Reelzone is a great way to push the boundaries for social casino. We are very excited to see where this will lead.”