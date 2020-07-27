Red Tiger goes live with PlayUZU in Spain

NetEnt-owned Red Tiger has agreed a deal to launch its portfolio of slots with PlayOJO’s newly launched Spanish-facing brand PlayUZU.

The deal will initially see a selection of Red Tiger’s most popular games go live on SkillOnNet-powered PlayUZU.es, with more games set to be rolled out in the near future.

“Partnering with SkillOnNet in Spain is an exciting move and one which will continue to enhance our market presence there,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “We look forward to working closely with the PlayUZU brand and entertaining its audience with our cutting-edge, immersive slots.”

SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi commented: “Red Tiger’s portfolio is a fantastic addition to our growing suite of games, and we’re thrilled to have them on board.

“With these new games to choose from and more to follow soon, I’m sure our players will be delighted we’ve signed this new content agreement.”