This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

Red Tiger goes live with PlayUZU in Spain

27th July 2020 11:56 am GMT
Red Tiger
NetEnt

NetEnt-owned Red Tiger has agreed a deal to launch its portfolio of slots with PlayOJO’s newly launched Spanish-facing brand PlayUZU.

The deal will initially see a selection of Red Tiger’s most popular games go live on SkillOnNet-powered PlayUZU.es, with more games set to be rolled out in the near future.

“Partnering with SkillOnNet in Spain is an exciting move and one which will continue to enhance our market presence there,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “We look forward to working closely with the PlayUZU brand and entertaining its audience with our cutting-edge, immersive slots.”

SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi commented: “Red Tiger’s portfolio is a fantastic addition to our growing suite of games, and we’re thrilled to have them on board.

“With these new games to choose from and more to follow soon, I’m sure our players will be delighted we’ve signed this new content agreement.”

Related Tags
Casino NetEnt PlayOJO PlayUZU Red Tiger SkillOnNet Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Red Tiger revamps NetEnt classic to launch Gonzo Quest MegaWays

Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Planetwin365 in Italy

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

NetEnt accelerates growth in second quarter of 2020

1X2 Network expands account management team

The future of conferences and expos post-Covid19

Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Rootz’ Caxino brand

PointsBet becomes first sportsbook to partner MLB franchise

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

EveryMatrix secures distribution deal with BetVictor

Red Tiger expands presence in Belgium with Napoleon deal

Red Tiger goes live with 888casino in Spain

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Wazdan launches new Buy Feature gamification tool

Red Tiger goes live with Microgame in Italy

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger