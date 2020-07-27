Playtech expands Fortuna partnership with new mobile casino app

Playtech has expanded its partnership with betting and gaming operator Fortuna Entertainment Group to launch a new native casino app for players in the Czech Republic.

The new Fortuna-branded Android and iOS apps provides the operator with a wider range of online casino games, including popular slots such as Buffalo Blitz, White King and Ways of the Phoenix, alongside roulette and blackjack games.

“We’ve worked in close collaboration with the Fortuna CZ team to deliver bespoke versions of our native casino app to a robust timescale, and are delighted to be supporting the expansion of the brand’s casino games portfolio,” said Playtech program manager Anton Golikov.

“Removing the hosting obstacles that can come with wrapper-based games creates a flexibility that will allow Fortuna to continue to build on its game selection and enhance player experience. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on the upcoming approved projects.”

Fortuna group head of product development David Vozábal commented: “We’ve been delighted with both the fast progress on the Native casino app project and the end result, which, as well as tackling potential technical restraints, opens up a true native experience for our players. We look forward to continuing to build on an excellent working relationship with Playtech.”

Playtech director of casino James Frendo added: “Since introducing our omni-channel solution to Fortuna in its core Czech market earlier this year, our partnership has gone from strength to strength.

“We’re very pleased to have the native casino app in place so quickly to seamlessly deliver such a wide range of casino games and look forward to building on our relationship with Fortuna as a key strategic partner in the region.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.14 per cent at 302.40 pence per share in London earlier Monday.