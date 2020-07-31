GI Games Round Up: Playtech, Scientific Games, Stakelogic and more

This week’s round-up from Gaming Intelligence features a raft of new games from the likes of Playtech, Scientific Games, Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, Greentube, RubyPlay, Spearhead Studios and Evolution Gaming, among others.

Playtech’s Age of the Gods Norse: Gods and Giants

Playtech’s Origins studio has launched the latest game in its Age of the Gods Norse series of slots.

The 3x5 slot features mega symbols and respins and is linked to the Age of the Gods jackpots.

“We’re very excited about our latest release, Gods and Giants, and the strong, successful game format it brings to the growing Age of the Gods Norse suite,” said Yehonatan Tishler, game producer for Origins – Playtech Studio. “The game is based on the proven mechanic of the popular Jungle Giants slot, with two new on-reel features, Nudge and Lock & Respin, to boost the game experience and wins.

“Additionally, these features are available during the Free Games, creating an even more engaging gameplay experience. We’re confident Gods and Giants will be another favourite amongst experienced players and newcomers alike.”

Scientific Games’ Jin Ji Bao Xi – Jackpot Wars

Scientific Games’ SG Digital division has debuted its new Jackpot Wars mechanic in its newest release Jin Ji Bao Xi – Jackpot Wars.

With the look and feel of the supplier’s popular 88 Fortunes game, players can access the Top Up feature, which initiates streaking respins for massive wins up to 15,499 times their stake.

Jackpot Wars is designed to attract a new audience and sees players enter Robot War-style events to battle against one another for jackpot wins, with customised avatars, battle gear upgrades and unique multi-player community experiences available to all players.

“Jackpot Wars is unlike anything seen before in the casino space,” said SG Digital content specialist director Rob Procter. “When a player earns enough tickets to enter a battle to win one of the four progressive jackpots, the true innovation is experienced.

“This is especially true through the customisation of robot avatars. It’s a really unique and personalised experience. When we’re talking about new things coming into the market, this is the innovation that I think is going to stand out.”

Scientific Games’ Rainbow Riches Cluster Magic

SG Digital has also added cluster pays to its popular Rainbow Riches slot with this week's release of Rainbow Riches Cluster Magic.

Beginning with a 4x4 grid, the game can extend up to 8x8 with bigger win potential with each consecutive cascade. Extending the grid to maximum capacity also triggers Free Games, where a pick from the wheel decides one of three features that persist for the length of the bonus round - Persisting Wilds, Infinity Spins or Wild Rain modifiers.

“To remain relevant, we have responded to the ever-changing online landscape by producing versions of Rainbow Riches games that resonate in the present,” said SG Digital's Rob Procter.

“To keep things interesting for players, we have now released Rainbow Riches Cluster Magic, which brings the brand into this millennium with a cheeky edition introducing Cluster Pays, a really popular mechanic in the industry at the moment.”

Pragmatic Play’s Great Rhino Deluxe

Pragmatic Play has released Great Rhino Deluxe, the latest addition to its popular Great Rhino safari-themed series of games.

The 3x5, 20 line slot sees creatures of the wild gather on the reels as players search the Serengeti for riches, with Golden Rhino coins acting as Wilds throughout the game.

“Great Rhino Deluxe is the newest addition to our growing series of titles under the Great Rhino umbrella,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Sumerfield. “Taking a classic fan-favourite and adding innovative new features allows us to continue to grow an exciting franchise.

“We continue to refine our craft and endeavour to create immersive slot experiences for all of our titles and Great Rhino Deluxe is no exception. We look forward to seeing how it is received by our fans and operator partners alike.”

Greentube’s Sevens Staxx

Greentube has expanded its Home of Games series of slots with the launch of Sevens Staxx

The game features jeweled 7’s, shining diamonds and mounds of cash, providing players with 1,024 ways to win. Stacked symbols further increase winning chances, while the Bonus Wheel features three huge jackpots. Landing four of either the white, red or blue 7 symbols on the correct reel triggers the Sevens Staxx feature, where players hunt for an additional seven symbols to win either the Mini, Minor, or Grand jackpot.

Players who trigger the Bonus Wheel feature can win up to 20x their bet or cash out one of the three jackpots.

Stakelogic’s Runner Runner

Stakelogic has launched an upgraded version of one of its most popular slots, Runner Runner, which now includes Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic.

Runner Runner Megaways offers players 117,649 ways to win, as well as giving players the chance of multiple wins from a single spin. Stakelogic has also added its own Free Spins Bonus, Gamble and Super Stake features to the revamped version of the game, with Super Stake allowing players to effectively double their bet and have extra chances of hitting big win combinations.

“Runner Runner is one of our most popular classic slots which is why we wanted to give it the Megaways treatment providing existing players with a new twist to the game and a chance for those that haven’t experienced it before to do so,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“Runner Runner Megaways has it all – a classic design, thrilling gameplay and the chance to win big from a small stake. This, combined with a generous Free Spins bonus and our innovative Super Stake feature, makes for a unique game that has mass market appeal.

“We look forward to integrating Runner Runner Megaways with our operator partners and seeing players in markets around the world enjoy the fun and entertaining experience it offers.”

Evolution Gaming’s Instant Roulette

Evolution Gaming has launched Instant Roulette, the latest addition to its range of online live roulette variants, which include Lightning Roulette and Immersive Roulette.

“With Instant Roulette we really wanted to allow the player to control the pace of the game, similar to the RNG experience but with the trustworthiness of live,” said Evolution Gaming chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

“Each and every player can take as much time as they like setting up their bets. Then, when they are ready, they push the ‘Play Now’ button and boom, they are right there playing on the next available wheel.”

RubyPlay’s Dragon 8s 25x

RubyPlay has launched its newest slot, Dragon 8s 25x, which invites players to enter the dragon’s lair to uncover treasure and rewards.

Dragon 8s 25x has three reels plus an extra reel filled with multipliers and a wheel. After each line win, the dragons unleash their fire on the lucky reel, which could award a multiplier or a spin of the wheel for a potential jackpot.

“We think that with its one payline configuration, combined with the multiplier reel mechanic, the Dragon 8s 25x slot provides stepper players with a simple yet enjoyable gaming experience,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “With a multiplier reel that is unlocked, a simple winning spin can turn into something much bigger with up to 25x.”

Blueprint Gaming’s ted Megaways

Blueprint Gaming has upgraded its popular ted branded slot with Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic.

The original slot, inspired by the 2012 film, is one of the supplier’s most successful titles and has now been given the Megaways treatment with 117,649 different ways to win, along with the addition of free spins and transforming mystery symbols.

“We’re thrilled to announce the sequel of ted in this freakin’ sweet slot,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “The beer-swigging bear is ruder than ever in our latest release that is sure to resonate with fans of the original slot, as well as those who love to experience Megaways.”

Evoplay Entertainment’s Jelly Boom

Evolplay Entertainment's latest slot release Jelly Boom features a team of four small jellies, Blu, Gree, Yel and Pi, alongside fruit symbols.

“Discerning players looking for a game to be savored will need to leave room for dessert in our delicious new hit, Jelly Boom,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk. “The new game is no trifling matter, serving up a charming cast of characters and the exciting chance to win mouth-watering prizes ahead of the summer action, and we can’t wait to introduce it to our fans.”

Red Rake Gaming’s Million Dracula

Red Rake Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Million Dracula, a new slot where the rows reveal themselves as players gain wins.

To enter Dracula's castle, players need to gradually lift the grate at the castle's entrance while bagging wins at the same time.

Starting with 3x6 reels, players can continue to reveal rows until the slot reaches 6x10, when the grate will drop down again to show the three initial rows and then start rising again while granting further wins.

Gamomat’s The Book Beyond – The Riddle of the Sands

Gamomat has launched the first game in The Book Beyond series of slots, with the 5-reel and 3-row game being distributed exclusively via Oryx Gaming’s RGS platform.

“The Book Beyond is the perfect way to start our new chapter following our successful corporate rebrand,” said Gamomat managing director Axel Niemann. “Players are taken deep into an exciting adventure to rescue humanity from the brink and will bookmark Gamomat’s position at the top of slot game design.”

iSoftBet’s Book of Sheba

iSoftBet’s has expanded its portfolio with the release of its latest slot game Book of Sheba.

“Book of Sheba is a rip-roaring adventure, featuring a unique bonus round with some neat twists to propel players into the latest thrilling realm of our ever-growing slot portfolio,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

“Our aim here at iSoftBet is to create games that are both loved by players and which offer superb additions to our partners, and with Book of Sheba we are confident we have covered all bases.”

Spearhead Studios’ Super 7 Deluxe

Spearhead Studios has released Super 7 Deluxe, the fifth game launched by the EveryMatrix-owned supplier this month.

“July was a busy month, but I am thrilled to now have launched five new titles in our portfolio,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Super 7 Deluxe is another game we built for the German and Eastern European market. Players will recognize typical symbols for these markets but with an updated game play and graphics in comparison to other top games competing in the space.”

Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti added: “Super 7 Deluxe is a 5x4 video slot with a modern take on the old school classic fruity. The game features stacked symbols on all reels, a ladder and card gamble, and generates super-appealing wins of up to 5,000x the player’s bet.”

Wazdan’s Infinity Hero

Wazdan has released a new 5-reel, 20 payline slot based on comic book character Infinity Hero.

"We are excited for Infinity Hero to join our portfolio of more than 120 HTML5 slots,” said Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla. “Infinity Hero utilises a super hero theme that takes comic book slots to the next level with easy on the eye fun graphics, and our exclusive Unique Wazdan Features, all sure to guarantee this game will be much loved by our players and operators alike.

“It has been a busy year for our team, but we are still pushing forward and have plenty more big news to come for 2020.”

Habanero’s Wealth Inn

Habanero has released Wealth Inn, a new 3x3 slot offering eight paylines and a curved 3D display.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Wealth Inn, a nostalgic casino classic that superbly showcases the time-honoured slot features that players love best,” said Habanero business development executive Vera Motto.

“Ready to be delivered with our retention-driving Jackpot Race functionality, I’m confident that our immersive new title will be warmly received by our fan base, which is larger than ever before thanks to our continued global expansion.”

Caleta Gaming

Caleta Gaming has released three new Mexican-themed online bingo games, Señorita Cavalera, Saga Loca, and Señor Taco.

“Caleta Gaming’s unparalleled experience across Latin American markets means we are perfectly positioned to deliver this innovative and engaging Mexican-themed content,” said Caleta Gaming sales manager Rocio Moitino.

“These three bingo games take the player on a journey through Mexico’s unique culture, while also including a new type of feature - turbo mode - which really ramps up the excitement.”

Realistic Games’ Fireworks Game Changer

Realistic Games has released its new 5-reel slot Fireworks Game Changer exclusively with operator GVC for a two-week period.

“Fireworks has been a popular game since its release in 2017,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee. “Combining it with a brilliant bonus round that offers fantastic engagement and win potential should prove to be a perfect combination.

“The Game Changer series has been earning some great feedback from clients in recent months, and it has added some genuine pizzazz to the portfolio. With a sparkling top prize of 20,000x we can’t wait to see how it goes down with players.”

Booongo’s Buddha Fortune

Booongo is taking players on a spiritual journey with the release of its 3x5, 25 line slot Buddha Fortune.

“What we enjoy most at Booongo is designing games that make for memorable experiences, and Buddha Fortune is certain to match the expectations of players searching for fulfilment,” said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov.

“Featuring popular Hold and Win mechanics, Buddha Fortune also combines a relaxing Far Eastern influenced soundtrack and beautifully designed graphics to create an atmospheric game that would make a great addition to any operator’s offering.”