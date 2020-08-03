Gaming Innovation Group to power new Casumo brand

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group has agreed a deal to power Casumo’s new Mill of Magic online casino brand.

The agreement will see GiG provide its casino, data and GiG Logic platform to Casuno’s new Pay n Play offering, which is expected to launch before the final quarter of the year under a Maltese licence.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with GiG for the launch of our new Pay N Play casino, which will further diversify our group's offering and enable a new channel for growth,” said Casumo CEO Shelly Suter-Hadad. “Together we're looking forward to bringing another distinctive brand and strong product to market later this year.”

GiG CEO Richard Brown said: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the Casumo group by signing them onto our platform for a new brand launch.

“We have worked with their sister brand, Dunder for several years, they have always prided themselves on first-class quality of product, services and marketing. We are sure they will deliver success in the Pay n Play market as well and we are pleased to be part of the project."

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group plc (OSL:GIG) were trading up 4.03 per cent at NOK7.49 per share earlier Monday in Oslo.