This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Relax Gaming goes live with Princess Casino in Romania

3rd August 2020 11:59 am GMT
Relax Gaming
NetEnt

Malta-based casino games aggregator and supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its presence in Romania with the launch of its content with licensed operator Princess Casino.

The integration includes popular titles from the supplier’s in-house portfolio, including the Tumble Series, Money Train and Snake Arena, alongside an extensive library of third-party studio games available through the Relax platform which have been tailored to the Romanian market.

“The Romanian market is proving to be a major success for Relax and it’s great to partner with yet another prominent operator to widen the distribution of our content,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “Offering a choice of localised, quality games alongside big name releases is where our platform excels, and we’re excited to be providing Princess Casino with a portfolio that enhances player engagement and retention.”

Princess Casino CRM director Daniela Asaftei added: “With the selection of games available through Relax’s platform and the speed of integration on offer, this partnership promises to add real value to our online casino offering.

“We’re thrilled to provide content that meets local market demands and are confident that offering Relax’s games will enrich the Princess Casino experience for our community of players.”

Related Tags
Casino Princess Casino Relax Gaming Romania Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Round Up: Playtech, Scientific Games, Stakelogic and more

Relax Gaming to launch games on BetConstruct’s platform

Relax Gaming expands Romanian footprint with Platinum Casino

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

Relax Gaming agrees Casino Days content supply deal

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Realistic Games, Booongo and more

The future of conferences and expos post-Covid19

Relax Gaming lands supply deal with Max Entertainment

Relax Gaming adds Genesis Gaming to casino platform

Relax Gaming – Marching Legions

Relax Gaming launches Marching Legions slot

Relax Gaming signs major supply deal with Svenska Spel

A digital future for SAZKA Group

Netherlands ends online bingo toleration

GI Games Integrations: Relax Games, Live 5, Booming Games and more

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games