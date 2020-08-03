Relax Gaming goes live with Princess Casino in Romania

Malta-based casino games aggregator and supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its presence in Romania with the launch of its content with licensed operator Princess Casino.

The integration includes popular titles from the supplier’s in-house portfolio, including the Tumble Series, Money Train and Snake Arena, alongside an extensive library of third-party studio games available through the Relax platform which have been tailored to the Romanian market.

“The Romanian market is proving to be a major success for Relax and it’s great to partner with yet another prominent operator to widen the distribution of our content,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “Offering a choice of localised, quality games alongside big name releases is where our platform excels, and we’re excited to be providing Princess Casino with a portfolio that enhances player engagement and retention.”

Princess Casino CRM director Daniela Asaftei added: “With the selection of games available through Relax’s platform and the speed of integration on offer, this partnership promises to add real value to our online casino offering.

“We’re thrilled to provide content that meets local market demands and are confident that offering Relax’s games will enrich the Princess Casino experience for our community of players.”