IGT seals multi-year sports betting and iGaming deal with FanDuel

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new multi-year agreement to continue providing its sports betting and iGaming platform to Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel Group.

The deal will see IGT’s PlaySports platform power all of FanDuel’s new and existing retail sportsbooks across the US through to September 2024, while the supplier will also expand the distribution of its PlayCasino games, a number of which are already live with FanDuel's online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“IGT’s PlaySports platform has been integral to FanDuel Sportsbook’s expansion in the US, as we currently leverage it to power America’s #1 Sportsbook,” said FanDuel Group CEO Matt King. “IGT is the strategic partner that we will lean on to help us expand our retail footprint across the US.

“IGT’s PlaySports platform enables us to create an intuitive, technologically driven customer experience at our world-class retail sportsbooks for our customers, while its PlayCasino content enables FanDuel to deliver premium mobile casino entertainment in new and existing markets.”

The multi-year agreement builds on IGT and FanDuel’s existing partnership that currently includes retail sportsbooks in eight US states, and online sportsbooks in five states.

“IGT’s multi-faceted, multi-year PlaySports platform technology and iGaming content agreement with FanDuel Group pairs the leading content and B2B sports betting provider with one of America’s most respected sports betting operators to propel an already winning partnership to new levels and create an abundance of opportunity for both parties,” said IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago.

“IGT and FanDuel Group are positioned for continued success in the US and we are committed to fueling FanDuel Sportsbooks’ sustained growth through our proven, market-ready platform, player-preferred game content and self-service betting technologies.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed down 1.99 per cent at $9.86 per share in New York Friday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading up 1.53 per cent to 11,645.00 pence in London earlier Monday.