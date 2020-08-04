888 expands casino portfolio with Pragmatic Play

Casino supplier Pragmatic Play has entered into an agreement to launch its slot and live casino games with London-listed operator 888 Holdings.

The deal sees Pragmatic’s growing portfolio of live casino games feature on 888casino for the first time, including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat, with a wide range of new products slated for future release.

888casino has also transitioned to Pragmatic Play’s native API platform following the success of the supplier’s slot games, giving 888 players direct access to Pragmatic’s slots portfolio, including recent release Pyramid King.

“888casino has a reputation as one of the most exciting operators in the market and we are delighted to be able to take both our slot and live casino products live with them through direct integration,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “We are committed to effective collaboration with leading operators in regulated territories across the globe and this deal is another step on our journey.”

888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen said: “The Pragmatic Play multi-product portfolio is impressive and we are thrilled to offer their content through this direct integration.

“Our partnership with Pragmatic is another boost to the wealth of content available on 888casino and we are particularly excited to further strengthen the live casino experience on offer for our players.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading up 0.53 per cent at 184.98 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.