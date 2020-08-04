This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

888 expands casino portfolio with Pragmatic Play

4th August 2020 9:18 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
NetEnt

Casino supplier Pragmatic Play has entered into an agreement to launch its slot and live casino games with London-listed operator 888 Holdings.

The deal sees Pragmatic’s growing portfolio of live casino games feature on 888casino for the first time, including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat, with a wide range of new products slated for future release.

888casino has also transitioned to Pragmatic Play’s native API platform following the success of the supplier’s slot games, giving 888 players direct access to Pragmatic’s slots portfolio, including recent release Pyramid King.

“888casino has a reputation as one of the most exciting operators in the market and we are delighted to be able to take both our slot and live casino products live with them through direct integration,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “We are committed to effective collaboration with leading operators in regulated territories across the globe and this deal is another step on our journey.”

888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen said: “The Pragmatic Play multi-product portfolio is impressive and we are thrilled to offer their content through this direct integration.  

“Our partnership with Pragmatic is another boost to the wealth of content available on 888casino and we are particularly excited to further strengthen the live casino experience on offer for our players.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading up 0.53 per cent at 184.98 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
888 Holdings 888casino Casino Live Casino Pragmatic Play Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Oryx Gaming seals content deal with 888casino

Kambi slips to loss in Q2 as revenue falls by 32 per cent

888 appoints Limor Ganot as independent non-executive director

888 expands live casino offering with NetEnt Live deal

888 extends Delaware Lottery iGaming deal until 2022

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Bidluck receives licence approval in Portugal

888 predicts higher full-year AEBITDA as average daily revenue climbs 34%

888sport partners Betgenius for sportsbook content

888 expands offering with Playzido

888sport agrees virtual sports deal with Leap Gaming

888 expands offering with Authentic Gaming live casino games

GI Games Integrations: BetGames.TV, 1X2 Network, NSoft and more

Skywind Group continues Italian expansion with E-Play24 deal

Red Tiger goes live with 888casino in Spain

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games