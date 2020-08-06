Playtech Casino debuts in New Jersey with bet365

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched its casino content with long-term strategic partner bet365 in New Jersey.

The launch sees bet365 go live with a selection of Playtech’s best-performing games, including White King, Great Blue, and Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven.

The partnership marks the first step for Playtech in the US market after receiving licence approval last month, with plans to partner with more New Jersey operators in the coming months.

“We’re excited to partner with Playtech in order to expand our content offering to the US market,” said bet365 spokesperson. “Given the range and caliber of Playtech’s content, being first to market it is a real differentiator for our platform. We look forward to developing upon our already solid partnership as we continue to grow our Casino offering.”

Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad said: “This is a significant moment for Playtech and our development in the US. Launching Playtech’s software in the US is a landmark, and we are very pleased to be taking this step with one of our most trusted partners in bet365.

“With more titles and content launching in the coming weeks and months, there are exciting times ahead. This launch also serves as a prime example of our commitment to partnering with leading operators to bring leading software services and great content to new and growing markets.”