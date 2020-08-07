GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Lottoland and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes new titles from Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Play’n GO, and BetConstruct.

Pragmatic Play’s Aztec Gems Deluxe

Pragmatic Play has added Aztec Gems Deluxe to its growing line of deluxe titles.

The 3x3 slot adds a modern twist to the classic jewel-filled title with fixed jackpots which are accessed through the Respin feature.

If four Money Symbols land on the reels at the same time, the Respin round is triggered. This sees the Money Symbols remain sticky as players aim to fill the entire grid with matching symbols to win a bonus prize or a random multiplier, picked via a wheel spin.

“Developing industry-leading games is what we pride ourselves on here at Pragmatic Play, and we are thrilled to introduce the newest member of the deluxe family, Aztec Gems Deluxe,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Taking fan-favourites and giving them fast-paced, fun features that keeps players engaged is something we delight in doing and we eagerly await the feedback from both our fans and operator partners.”

Yggdrasil’s Medusa Fortune & Glory

Yggdrasil has released its latest YG Masters game in partnership with DreamTech Gaming with the launch of an Ancient Greece-themed 4x6 slot Medusa Fortune and Glory.

“Medusa Fortune and Glory is another fantastic addition to our growing YG Masters portfolio,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy & sourcing Stuart McCarthy. “With its interactive choices to determine the bonus round for players and its immersive gameplay, it adds another unique flavour to our offering.

“The entire purpose of our YG Masters programme is to ally with inventive studios to create truly different content and this is yet another superb creation from our fantastic partners DreamTech.”

DreamTech Gaming CEO Thomas Lu said: “We are thrilled to release our second title together with Yggdrasil, which has an engaging setting and action-packed gameplay.

“As a YG Masters partner we have all the support and technology required to focus on game development and create truly outstanding content for slot players to enjoy across the globe.”

Play’n GO’s Blinged

The latest slot release from Play’n GO is the rap-themed 5x3 slot Blinged.

“In the last few weeks alone our releases have included an adventure slot, a sports slot, two bingo titles and now we have Blinged,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren.

“Blinged is a fun title with plenty of attitude for players to enjoy. The Win Spin feature also adds an extra element of excitement to the gameplay, that gamers love.”

BetConstruct’s Switch BlackJack

BetConstruct has announced the launch of its latest live dealer game, Switch BlackJack.

This marks the fourth major live casino game release of the summer by BetConstruct. Similar to Swift Roulette, the new game has an exciting twist on the popular casino game as tables feature three playing positions per game and two boxes to bet on simultaneously, with an option to switch combinations.

“Between three players per table and two betting boxes per individual, there is a higher level of retention for operators with Switch BlackJack,” said BetConstruct. “Regardless of the player experience, this new game with an alternative take on the main concept of BlackJack, has a full potential of being more than a one-time thrill.”