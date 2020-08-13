Pragmatic Play releases The Dog House Megaways slot

Gaming provider Pragmatic Play has launched its latest Megaways slot with the release of The Dog House Megaways.

Based on one of Pragmatic’s best performing games, the 117,649 payline game includes all the popular elements of its predecessor along with several new features.

When four Dog Paw Bonus symbols land, players are given a choice of Free Spins, Sticky Wilds or Raining Wilds modes. The Sticky Wilds offer less spins but higher win potential, with players able to win up to 12,305 times their stake.

“The Dog House Megaways is an exciting new take on one of our best performing titles, The Dog House,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With the Megaways mechanic added to our artfully crafted gameplay, players can be more immersed than ever.

“With our slot portfolio continuing to grow at an impressive rate, both players and operators now have a diverse selection of titles to choose from and we look forward to how our latest addition will be received by fans across the globe.”