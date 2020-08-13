Playtech rolls out second Age of the Gods live casino game

London-listed Playtech has announced the network-wide launch of its new Age of the Gods Bonus Live Roulette table game.

Following a successful exclusivity period with operator GVC, the second Age of the Gods Live game from Playtech has been designed to reflect the look and feel of the slot game series.

In addition to standard roulette gameplay, the new table features a special Age of the Gods bonus game. If a player successfully bets on the bonus position, this triggers a single line slot game featuring Age of the Gods characters, each representing a multiplier. Three matching symbols grants a multiplier of between 5 and 100x.

Bonus Live Roulette also gives players the chance to win one of four progressive Age of the Gods jackpots on any spin, even a losing spin, via a mystery trigger. Technical enhancements also allow operators to offer the game in the Italian market for the first time.

“Even in the short time since the exclusive launch with GVC, we’ve seen a fantastic response to Age of the Gods Bonus Live Roulette, and we’re delighted to be bringing the game to an even wider audience,” said Edo Haitin, managing director at Playtech Live Casino.

“Age of the Gods has become a truly iconic brand, and the studio design for Bonus Live Roulette truly captures the look and feel of the original games. Live Casino regulars will love the engaging gameplay and the added attractions of the bonus game and four-tier jackpot – and we’re confident the game will attract many slot players and other newcomers to the live experience too.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading at 352.20 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.