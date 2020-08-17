NetEnt debuts live casino in Lithuania with Betsafe

Stockholm-listed casino supplier NetEnt has rolled outs its live casino games in Lithuania for the first time with Betsson Group’s Betsafe brand.

NetEnt Live’s portfolio has recently undergone a major revamp with a series of enhancements to the player experience, including upgrades to the user interface and navigation to make for a more intuitive design.

The supplier has also bolstered its offering with new additions such as Auto Roulette Studio and Perfect Blackjack, which are now live with Betsafe in Lithuania.

In a first of its kind for NetEnt, the collaboration will see the company serve as the exclusive live casino provider to Betsafe for an eight week period.

“We have worked tirelessly over the last year to transform the live casino player experience and it is great to see our efforts pay off with new partner launches and market entries such as our integration with Betsafe,” said NetEnt Live director Andres Rengifo. “Betsafe is a major brand in Lithuania and we value our relationship and co-operation with them. We have high expectations for the market and couldn’t find a better operator to enter the market with.”

Betsafe commercial director CEECA, Kaido Ulejev, added: “We’re delighted to be the first operator in Lithuania to launch NetEnt Live’s content and expect their games will be a big success with our players.

“With the recent additions and upgrades to their portfolio, the company is at the top of the market and we look forward to seeing how its live casino offering progresses.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET_B) were trading up 3.23 per cent at SEK80.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.