This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Red Tiger goes live with Kindred’s 32Red brand

18th August 2020 9:02 am GMT
NetEnt

NetEnt-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has integrated its portfolio with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand.

The deal gives 32Red players access to Red Tiger's catalogue of popular titles, including Piggy Riches MegaWays, Dynamite Riches, and recent release Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays.

“We’re delighted to partner with 32Red, and look forward to entertaining its players with our favourite games and the new titles we have planned,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “The company is among the UK’s biggest names and its premium quality customer offering fits perfectly with our industry-leading portfolio.”

32Red general manager for UK, Neil Banbury, commented: “Red Tiger is a tier one provider with a track-record of popularity among a wide variety of audiences. We have no doubt its games will be well received by our players.

“We are excited by the opportunities this agreement presents and look forward to working alongside their team in the months to come.”

Related Tags
32Red Kindred Group NetEnt Red Tiger Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Design Works Gaming joins Relax Gaming B2B platform

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

Red Tiger seals new supply deal with The Mill Adventure

Red Tiger debuts slots in Estonia with Betsson’s Betsafe

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

Red Tiger goes live with PlayUZU in Spain

Red Tiger revamps NetEnt classic to launch Gonzo Quest MegaWays

Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Planetwin365 in Italy

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

NetEnt accelerates growth in second quarter of 2020

1X2 Network expands account management team

The future of conferences and expos post-Covid19

Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Rootz’ Caxino brand

PointsBet becomes first sportsbook to partner MLB franchise

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games