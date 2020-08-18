Red Tiger goes live with Kindred’s 32Red brand

NetEnt-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has integrated its portfolio with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand.

The deal gives 32Red players access to Red Tiger's catalogue of popular titles, including Piggy Riches MegaWays, Dynamite Riches, and recent release Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays.

“We’re delighted to partner with 32Red, and look forward to entertaining its players with our favourite games and the new titles we have planned,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “The company is among the UK’s biggest names and its premium quality customer offering fits perfectly with our industry-leading portfolio.”

32Red general manager for UK, Neil Banbury, commented: “Red Tiger is a tier one provider with a track-record of popularity among a wide variety of audiences. We have no doubt its games will be well received by our players.

“We are excited by the opportunities this agreement presents and look forward to working alongside their team in the months to come.”