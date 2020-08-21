This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BlueRibbon signs jackpot marketing deal with The Stars Group

21st August 2020 8:01 am GMT
Malta-based B2B marketing platform provider BlueRibbon Software has agreed a strategic partnership with Flutter Entertainment’s The Stars Group.

The agreement will see the operator implement new jackpot-based promotions for its online casino brands across a number of jurisdictions, including bespoke player experiences.

“Entering into such an esteemed partnership with The Stars Group is a testament to BlueRibbon’s capabilities in offering innovative marketing solutions at the highest level and entrusts the delivery of completely seamless experiences across the tier-one operators' verticals,” said BlueRibbon co-founder and CEO Amir Askarov.

“With its content-agnostic, real-time gamification tools, the BlueRibbon Player Engagement Platform is set to enhance The Stars Group player loyalty and brand differentiation while increasing their ability to incentivize players across its many regulated jurisdictions.”

