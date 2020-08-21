GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features suppliers including Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson, BF Games, Hacksaw Gaming, ORYX Gaming, 1X2 Network, Habanero, Wild Boars and BetGames.TV.

Yggdrasil / PokerStars

Yggdrasil has launched its portfolio of slots and casino games with Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars brand.

PokerStars’ UK customers can now access Yggdrasil’s hits including Sahara Nights, with Valley of the Gods and Multifly set to follow. Other games in Yggdrasil’s portfolio will be rolled out over the following weeks and months across dot-com markets as well as in regulated jurisdictions including Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Spain and Romania.

“This is a milestone content agreement for Yggdrasil, and we are thrilled to partner with PokerStars,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “It is one of the biggest and best-known brands in the industry and this deal will enable our portfolio to reach an extensive worldwide audience across many key regulated jurisdictions.”

RubyPlay / Parimatch

Parimatch has agreed a new partnership to distribute RubyPlay’s content via the Tain platform, predominantly in the CIS region.

“We are thrilled to have agreed this partnership with the fantastic teams at Parimatch and Tain,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “It enables us to provide our engaging content to players using the Parimatch sites, and we believe that they will be well received in that region.”

Parimatch head of casino Eugene Saveliev said: “I am very happy to announce that we finally integrated RubyPlay into our games portfolio. For Parimatch this is a great opportunity to add value to our existing portfolio of games and to offer an unrivalled and unique gaming experience to our clients.”

Tain head of account management and helpdesk Andrew Mayer added: “This exciting partnership with Parimatch and RubyPlay continues to demonstrate Tain’s commitment to integrating the industry’s finest developers and operators.

“Tain is proud to provide innovative and seamless software solutions that create an optimal online gaming ecosystem for all partners involved. We can’t wait for Parimatch’s esteemed clients to experience RubyPlay’s acclaimed games, all made possible through our bespoke TAIN Casino platform.”

GrooveGaming / RubyPlay

In related news, RubyPlay’s content will also be integrated with GrooveGaming’s casino aggregator platform, including titles such as Dragon Prophecy, Hot and Heavy, Book of Riches, Bamboo Fortune and latest release Shake Shake Money Tree.

“All the RubyPlay team are very excited about our partnership with GrooveGaming as their distribution network helps us expand to a significant base of new operators,” continued RubyPlay’s Zur. “Players around the world will now be able to enjoy our entire stockpile of content."

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer added: “We're pleased to deepen our portfolio with RubyPlay, who have a great track-record of manufacturing high-quality games which are replete with eye-catching artwork and a raft of free games, wild symbols, expanding symbols, reel nudges, and animations that pack punch.

“This adds yet another layer to our offering and takes us another step closer to being the world's go-to aggregator.”

1X2 Network / Singular

1X2 Network has further expanded its distribution network by integrating its suite of games with Singular’s platform.

The integration includes content from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries, including slots such as Blood Queen, Pirate Kingdom Megaways and Battle Maidens, as well as Leap Gaming virtual titles such as Virtual Champions and Virtual Football Pro.

“Singular works with some of the biggest operators in the sector and we are delighted to be able to offer our games to these brands and their players for the very first time,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “Our slots and table games have proved to be incredibly popular with players in markets all over the world and by also taking virtuals from Leap, Singular has added some serious firepower to its already impressive content offering and which we are proud to be a part of.”

Singular chief commercial officer Rob Dowling added: “We partner with some of the biggest operators in the industry and we go to great lengths to ensure we offer them the widest portfolio of quality online casino and sports betting content and this is why we decided to partner with 1X2 Network.

“Its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries are responsible for some of the most in-demand slot and tables games while Leap Gaming is the market leader in virtual sports games. Adding content from these studios has really strengthened our proposition.”

Playson / Casino Days

Playson has agreed a deal to deploy its slots with Rhino Entertainment’s recently launched Casino Days brand, including titles such as Solar Queen, Vikings Fortune: Hold and Win and Solar Temple, as well as the studio’s Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruits Slots portfolio.

“This exciting partnership is a great opportunity for us to further expand our German audience and we’re delighted to be working with Rhino Entertainment,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “We’re looking forward to this exciting new project and building upon our relationship as the company’s brand continues to grow.”

Casino Days managing director Ross Parkhill said: “Playson’s games are highly respected in the gambling industry and it’s fantastic to have its entire portfolio available on CasinoDays.

“Delivering the perfect casino experience is our aim and we know Playson’s quality offering will be a big hit with our players.”

BF Games / Klondaika

BF Games has entered the Latvian iGaming market for the first time after going live with operator Klondaika, including titles such as Stunning Hot, Royal Crown, Book of Ming and Energy Stars.

“This deal with Klondaika is an important milestone for BF Games as we launch our content in Latvia for the first time, offering local customers exiting new content, suitable for all player preferences,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru. “We are excited about this collaboration with Klondaika, a leading and well-established brand in the Latvian market, making them the ideal partner for us.”

Klondaika head of the online project Krisjanis Kravis said: “Our online brand has been going from strength to strength and BF Games’ titles will help us enhance our offering with fun and engaging high-quality content. We are thrilled to be the first operator in Latvia to offer BF’s games and we are certain they will be a hit with our rapidly growing customer base.”

Hacksaw Gaming / Microgaming

Hacksaw Gaming has agreed a new deal to integrate its content with Microgaming’s casino aggregation platform, including titles such Stick ‘Em, Cubes and Scratch Platinum.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Microgaming and their market-leading content aggregation platform, and look forward to providing our new and innovative content to their ever-growing portfolio of operators,” said Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes. “We have always strived to come up with different and exciting products to deliver the best gaming experience and we believe that we will be able to reach a huge new audience of players.

“Microgaming currently serves more than 20 regulated markets worldwide with some of the largest iGaming operators in the business, so we are really excited to be able to offer our games to their operators and look forward to growing the Hacksaw Gaming brand through this collaboration.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas added: “We are pleased to welcome the latest addition to our growing network of content partners. Hacksaw Gaming are a new provider on the scene, and we are keen to explore how their innovative approach to developing casino content will enhance our offering at Microgaming.”

ORYX Gaming / Palms Bet

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has entered the Bulgarian iGaming market through an integration with locally licensed operator Palms Bet.

As part of the deal, Palms Bet will launch content from ORYX’s platform partner Gamomat Games, via ORYX Hub, including games such as Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book.

“Launching the first client in Bulgaria is an important step for us as we continue to focus on expanding across several strategic regulated markets,” said ORYX Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We are excited about entering this promising market and we look forward to working together with Palms Bet to offer local players entertaining and engaging casino content.”

Palms Bet general manager sports betting and casino slots Roman Dimitrov said: “We are constantly looking to expand our existing offering with proven titles that offer our customers a fun experience.

“By partnering with ORYX, we get access to a wide portfolio of Gamomat’s leading games and we are thrilled to be the first operator in Bulgaria to launch the content.”

Habanero / Marathonbet

Habanero has integrated its portfolio of slots with operator Marathonbet, including recent hits Techno Tumble, Hey Sushi and Scopa.

“Marathonbet is one of our industry’s most widely recognised brand names, so it’s fantastic that our games are now live with the operator,” said Habanero head of business development Europe Arcangelo Lonoce. “This deal further cements Habanero’s credentials as a tier one provider, and we look forward to building on our far-reaching international growth with further exciting product launches.”

Marathonbet CEO Natalia Zavodnik commented: “Habanero’s premium quality gaming suite has proved a popular hit with players throughout the globe, so we are thrilled to launch it on our site.

“We pride ourselves on offering thrilling entertainment experiences across a range of verticals, so the supplier’s market-leading portfolio presents the perfect proposition.”

EveryMatrix / Wild Boars

EveryMatrix has announced its second RGS Matrix partnership through a new deal with newly established Ukrainian games studio Wild Boars.

“This is our second RGS Matrix agreement and it brings me a lot of joy to know that our solution starts gaining momentum in the market,” said Mathias Larsson, managing director of RGS Matrix. “Our remote gaming server aims to help the new generation of game builders by providing all the means to create, design, distribute and manage games.

“The team of Wild Boars is experienced, skilled and highly creative. I am looking forward to seeing their games live and appreciated by players in many countries.”

Wild Boars managing director Oleksandr Yermolaiev commented: “We truly believe that choosing a right partner is crucial for success. For us, RGS Matrix and its remarkable team is just that partner.

“We are excited to use EveryMatrix solution, focus on what we do best and bring our innovative games to a wide range of operators, territories and players. RGS Matrix is dashing ahead and we are happy to join the ride.”

BetGames.TV / Doradobet

BetGames.TV has further extended its Latin American reach through a new integration with operator Doradobet, including live dealer games such as Baccarat and Wheel of Fortune.

“We are thrilled to launch with Doradobet, an exciting operator boasting a world class white label product in VirtualSoft,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales. “The partnership sees us go from strength to strength right across LatAm’s exciting territories, with a further raft of high-profile deals and unique product launches set to be released in the coming months.”

Lorenzo Johnson, CEO of Virtualsoft and DoradoBet, added: “At Vistualsoft we are committed to offering the latest trends in game content to our partners and associates.

“For this reason, we have opted for Betgames.TV’s products which offer a unique and fast game mode that will surely be attractive to a wide variety of customers, both for those experienced and those new to sports betting and casino games.”