Spearhead Studios lands licensing deal for Nolimit City slot mechanics

25th August 2020 7:12 am GMT
Casino Slots
Malta-based slot developer Nolimit City has signed its first deal to licence its trademarked xWays and xNudge mechanics to EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios.

Spearhead will debut the mechanics in a new “Book” game set to be released in October.

“We’re over the moon with this announcement,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “This partnership has solidified the impact that our inhouse trademarked mechanics have in the industry and we’re immensely proud of the achievement.

“Having an ambitious upcoming studio like Spearhead represent our xNudge and xWays mechanics, breaths room for more innovation and unique twists on the two combined. We’re eager to witness what others have in store for them.”

xWays is a random reel modifier that allows any given spin to produce a different number of Mystery symbols across the reels, while xNudge is a Wild Symbol where the win multiplier increases by win for every step the wild nudges.

“Both xWays and xNudge concepts are fantastic features that bring out a new level of exciting game play,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “We’ll be combining these two mechanics with a classic “Book” game, and we are certain this will turn into our flagship game of the year.”

Related Tags
EveryMatrix Nolimit City Slots Spearhead Studios
