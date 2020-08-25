Playtech’s Eyecon goes live on SkillOnNet platform

Playtech’s Eyecon studio has launched its suite of games with casino platform provider SkillOnNet.

The integration gives players on sites such as PlayOJO, Slots Magic and MegaCasino access to Eyecon slots including Shaman’s Dream and Temple of Iris.

“Eyecon is one of the most established slot developers in the industry and is responsible for some of the most popular games of all time,” said SkillOnNet’s Michael Golembo. “They are a great addition to the SkillOnNet game portfolio and will add yet more variety and quality to the content we offer to our partners and their players.”

Eyecon key account manager Zvi Chazanov added: “We are delighted to be launching our games with the award-winning platform, SkillOnNet, expanding our reach into new areas.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our strong portfolio of visually thrilling, high performing games with SkillOnNet’s operators and their players. We believe this will be a long and successful partnership for Eyecon and our new friends at SkillOnNet.”