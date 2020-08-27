Gaming Realms extends Rush Street Interactive deal into Pennsylvania

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has secured its first multi-state agreement in the United States with existing partner Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

The deal sees Gaming Realms’ existing partnership with RSI in New Jersey extended to the operator's largest market, Pennsylvania.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Gaming Realms' Slingo Originals content will be directly integrated into RSI's platform, eliminating the need for a distribution partner.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our existing licensing agreement with Rush Street Interactive, a major player in the US gaming industry which has recently announced its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “The agreement underscores the quality and popularity of the group's Slingo games portfolio, and we are delighted to be able to bring our content to a new audience in the U.S. as we increase our market share.

“We look forward to continue working closely with RSI, focusing on our shared commitment to create and offer exciting and innovative content for players across all markets.”

Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz commented: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Gaming Realms to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top quality and well-known casino games to our players.

“Our PlaySugarHouse.com players in New Jersey love the Slingo Originals portfolio and we have no doubt our players in Pennsylvania will have fun playing these fan favourite, iconic online games just as much.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) gained 5.43 per cent to 23.30 pence per share in London Thursday morning.