GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features suppliers including 1X2 Network, DreamTech Gaming, Ezugi, BetGames.TV, Evoplay Entertainment, Booongo, BetConstruct and Caleta Gaming.

1X2 Network / Betway

1X2 Network has integrated games from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio with operator Betway, including titles such as Pirate Kingdom Megaways, Megaways Jack and Battle Maidens.

“Betway is one of the largest internationally recognised brands but one that resonates particularly well with our team,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “As sponsors of West Ham, Betway is engrained in our local community with our offices just down the road from the football club’s East London training ground.

“Betway has become an established operator in regulated markets around the world, and we are delighted to be able to offer our content to its players. Our games have proved time and again to engage players and deliver an unrivalled experience, and we are delighted to be working with an operator with the stature of Betway.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “We are always looking to strengthen our portfolio with quality content and in that regard 1X2 Network, with its Iron Dog Studio and 1X2gaming brands, is the perfect partner, allowing us to add more diverse and unique games.

“This is a great addition to our offering and allows us to continue to differentiate Betway with our players through the varied and quality content we offer.”

Playzido / DreamTech Gaming

Playzido has expanded its platform through a new integration deal with DreamTech Gaming, including titles such as Legendary Tales, Book of Tao and Blood Wolf.

“DreamTech Gaming is the latest in a series of suppliers to join Playzido and we are delighted to have them onboard,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “Their strong portfolio of quality slot and casino games will make a great addition to Playzido’s rapidly expanding offering and we look forward to working with them going forward.”

DeamTech Gaming CEO Thomas Lu commented: “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Playzido, one of the most exciting platforms available right now. The agreement will help us to strengthen our market position and attract new players as we roll out exciting new content. We look forward to building a prosperous future together.”

Ezugi / Slots.io

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has launched its live dealer games in Estonia for the first time through an integration with Slots.io.

“This is a great partnership for Ezugi, aligning our company and games with an Estonian operator that takes a similar approach to disrupting the market and delivering the best possible experience to players,” said Ezugi’s Pang Gohat. “This is also our first customer operating in the Estonian market, which is gathering pace and a really interesting proposition for us.

“Therefore it is great to see our live casino content line up alongside more than 2,000 other titles in what is an undoubtedly impressive game portfolio. Live casino is becoming increasingly popular in markets around the world and it’s good to see Slots.io bolstering its proposition with our titles.”

Slots.io head of casino Gesa Koch said: “We are a new player in the global online casino market but due to our goal of delivering a simple, intuitive online casino with outstanding design, fun features and a great choice of games we have already enjoyed great success.

“At the heart of this is our game lobby and we are delighted to have partnered with Ezugi and to be able to offer its engaging and entertaining live dealer games to our players. We are in no doubt its games will be a big hit with our customers.”

BetGames.TV / NSoft

BetGames.TV has agreed a deal to integrate its content with NSoft’s platform, including its Baccarat and Wheel of Fortune games.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSoft, a widely renowned platform provider with an extensive global operator network,” said BetGames.TV chief operating officer Aiste Garneviciene. “The commercial performance of our games has gone from strength to strength in recent months, providing our operator partners with the perfect proposition to bring land-based players online. We have no doubt they will be well received by NSoft’s partners too.”

NSoft vice president of strategic partnerships Lazar Miuchin added: “BetGames.TV’s unique catalogue has proved a particularly popular proposition this year, so we are delighted to have the studio on board.

“The company’s distinctive portfolio has proven itself a matchwinner the world over when it comes to extended player sessions and that all-important entertainment factor. With an exemplary track-record, it makes for a strong addition to our customer offering.”

BetGames.TV / Platinum99

BetGames.TV has also this week secured a deal to integrate its games with Platinum99’s Playzumo and Sportsguru brands.

BetGames.TV has signed numerous strategic agreements in recent months, and this latest deal further extends the company’s global reach across exciting new worldwide markets.

“With every exciting partnership we increase the audience of our live dealer betting games and we’re thrilled to be working alongside Platinum99,” said BetGames.TV chief commercial officer Richard Hogg. “Our innovative product is developed with player engagement in mind, and we look forward to entertaining an even larger crowd via its ever-growing customer base.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Winbet

Evoplay Entertainment has signed an agreement to integrate its games with Romanian operator Winbet, including games such as Clash of Pirates, Robin Hood and flagship 3D slot Necromancer.

“We are thrilled to sign with one of Romania’s most popular operators in a deal which gives a further boost to our extensive European footprint,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Winbet has a proven track-record of providing customers with an engaging diversity of gaming experiences, so we can’t wait to introduce our content to its players.”

Winbet general manager Mark Adonia added: “We’re always aiming to provide top quality content while continuously diversifying our portfolio. Being the first in Romania to deliver Evoplay Entertainment’s games does exactly that and we’re sure Romanian players will be delighted to enjoy their most exciting titles on our website.

“Variety is a key component in the gaming industry, and with Evoplay Entertainment’s catalogue, we’re sure it will prove to be another step in taking the Winbet experience to even greater heights.”

Booongo / Wargos Technology

Booongo has secured a content distribution deal with Peruvian platform provider Wargos Technology, including games such as Dragon Pearls, Great Panda and Super Marble: Hold and Win.

“Wargos’ innovative platform is a rising star in a vibrant region of Latin America and we’re thrilled to provide our games to its growing operator client base,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian.

“Our games are performing strongly in this region with players resonating with the mix of styles we have to offer. It’s an important market for us and we’re look to ramp up our presence even further over the coming months.”

Wargos strategy director Carlos Navarro added: “We have strong ambitions with our new platform and partnering with Booongo is an important step in building our games offering with quality content.

“Booongo’s cutting-edge slot games will make a great addition and I’m sure they will be a huge hit with our ever-expanding South American audience.”

GrooveGaming / BetConstruct

GrooveGaming has expanded its casino aggregation platform through a new contract extension with BetConstruct.

“We place a greater accentuation on technology and innovation and find a kindred spirit in GrooveGaming, so we've decided to broaden and deepen this relationship,” said BetConstruct head of business development Anna Poghosyan. “Over time we've built the mutual trust and respect necessary for a longterm and extensive partnership.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer said: “This contract extension is the natural evolution of our mutual affinity for innovation in the iGaming space around business intelligence, extended verticals, platform performance, innovative solutions, full compliance with the regulated markets and complete 24/7 technical support, together with cloud, security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data.

“The B2B delivery capability and ground-breaking technology that we both have means a solid partnership strengthens us both.”

GrooveGaming / Caleta Gaming

GrooveGaming has also integrated content from Caleta Gaming onto its platform, including games such as Hidden Kingdom, Dragon Rising, The Dressing Room and Feel the Music.

“We are very excited to partner with such a strong aggregator in GrooveGaming, a platform synonymous with quality innovation and with a range of top-tier operators,” said Caleta chief operating officer Fabíola Jaeger. “We believe Caletta Gaming can scale on the back of this new partnership by continuing to deliver on our mission making better games.”

GrooveGaming’s Meltzer added: “GrooveGaming's expansion strategy takes another positive step in 2020 following this new partnership with Caleta Gaming which allows us to provide a wider range of premium quality content to ensure that operators can offer their players a fantastic game experience.”