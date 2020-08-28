GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features new slot releases by the likes of Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer.com and RubyPlay, among others.

Pragmatic Play’s Peaky Blinders

Pragmatic Play has released its first branded slot title, Peaky Blinders, through a partnership with Endemol Shine and in collaboration with Peaky Blinders brand owner and producer Caryn Mandabach Productions.

The 3x5 slot takes players to the heart of Small Heath, home to the notorious Peaky Blinders from the hit show, where they will experience the red right hand of the Shelby family. Packed with features and modifiers, players will look to reach the “By Order Of The Peaky Blinders” or the “Shelby Betting Shop” modifiers to shoot for big wins, either of which can land on any spin.

“Peaky Blinders marks our first branded title, in partnership with Endemol Shine, and we are proud to release a game based on such an iconic series,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “It has been very exciting developing content around such an established TV franchise, and we look forward to seeing how it is received by our fans across the globe. This is not one to miss.”

Greentube’s Seven Seas Jackpots

The latest addition to Greentube’s Home of Games portfolio is Seven Seas Jackpots.

The 5-reel slot with 20-win lines takes players to the high seas, with the Captain acting as the Wild symbol. To trigger the Seven Seas Jackpot feature, five or more Coin symbols need to appear on the reels. Re-spins are awarded every time an additional Coin appears, while a Grand Jackpot is awarded when all 15-reel positions are filled with Coins.

Playtech’s Kingdom Rise - Chasm of Fear

The latest slot release from Playtech’s Vikings studio is 5x4 slot Kingdom Rise - Chasm of Fear.

The game sees explorers chasing a golden serpent into a dangerous chasm, guarded by giants, protecting their habitat by throwing huge rocks on any intruder.

The slot starts off as a 1024 ways game, but every time a giant symbol lands, the reels expand to 3,456 ways. The golden serpent symbols stack on the reels and, combined with a generous amount of multiplier wilds, create huge win potential, not only in the base game, but particularly during the respin and free games features.

“With Kingdom Rise - Chasm of Fear, we wanted to create a game built around solid, intuitive gameplay, based on proven ways mechanics and maths,” explained Andreas Bexelius, head of games development for Vikings. “Such games have been dominating the top spots both online and in brick and mortar casinos for the last few years, but as always, we wanted to give the format its own original take.

“As with any Kingdom Rise game, players can redeem the tokens they collect during gameplay at the in-game shop, accessing add-on features to boost the excitement. The game also features three progressive jackpots, all of which can be won at any time with any bet amount.”

Stakelogic’s Fruits Gone Wild Supreme

Stakelogic has launched the third game in its Fruits Gone Wild series with the release of Fruits Gone Wild Supreme.

“Fruits Gone Wild Supreme is the third instalment in the series but offers a totally different player experience,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “We have given the game a modern and sleek look and feel, and the combination of features take anticipation and excitement to the next level.

“We believe Fruits Gone Wild Supreme will appeal to existing fans of the series but also new players looking for incredible thrills and big-win potential.”

4ThePlayer.com’s 6 Wild Sharks

4ThePlayer.com has launched its latest slot game, 6 Wild Sharks, which has gone live with LeoVegas via Relax Gaming’s platform before a wider network rollout next month.

“This game allows players to interact with the game play like never before, controlling the volatility to exactly how they like it,” said 4ThePlayer.com CEO Andrew Porter.

LeoVegas casino operations manager Johan Ekberg added: “The ‘Wild Choice’ mechanic really puts the journey into the players hands, allowing you to play with a strategy which suits you best. The addition of the optional ‘Big Reel’ portrait mode on mobile devices shows that 4ThePlayer share the LeoVegas vision of a mobile first product which provides the greatest gaming experience. Something which we are always excited to see and support wherever we can.”

RubyPlay’s #Alice in the Wild

RubyPlay has released #Alice in the Wild, its latest slot game which puts a Millennial twist on the classic tale.

“I think it’s fair to say that we gave the design work to some of the younger members of the design team with #Alice in the Wild, to make sure that we nailed the combination of a twist on the classic Alice tale, with its demographic targeting,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “We had a lot of fun creating this video slot, and we think that comes across nicely in the finished product.”

Yggdrasil’s Jackpot Express

Yggdrasil is inviting players on a riverboat cruise in its new five-reel, 20 payline slot Jackpot Express, the latest addition to its progressive local jackpot titles.

“This game is an astonishing production with endless entertainment and many chances to win the jackpots,” said Yggdrasil senior product strategist Jonas Strandman. “All the three free spin modes are fun to play, especially the Roulette Free Spins that can go bananas with a bit of luck.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Genie Jackpots Wishmaker

Blueprint Gaming’s Genie returns in the supplier’s latest slot release Genie Jackpots Wishmaker.

“Genie is back and bigger than ever thanks to the pounds he’s piled on during lockdown,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “His magical lamp is brimming with fantastical features that will make wishes come true in this enchanting new slot.

“Feature-rich games like Genie Jackpots Wishmaker have always been popular in the UK market and continue to grab the attention of a new audience across Europe, with a generation of players appreciating the many different ways a spin can result in significant wins and a fun gameplay.”

Push Gaming’s Mystery Museum

Push Gaming has launched a new 5x3, 10 payline slot Mystery Museum.

"We’re known for quality over quantity, so we’d like to thank fans of our games and partners for the wait,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Designed with immersive gameplay in mind, Mystery Museum comes equipped with some fantastic features that we're sure will give players that thrill and excitement they're after when trying out the game.”

Spearhead Studios’ Book of Soul II: El Dorado

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has released Book of Souls II: El Dorado, a sequel to the supplier’s top-performing title.

“Book of Souls II: El Dorado is our sequel to our blockbuster game Book of Souls,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Yet again we get to follow the main character Lara Jones deep into the jungle to find hidden treasures. This time around we’ve put more features and higher volatility in the game.

“This is our first out of three flagship games for this year. We have spent a great deal of time to get this game perfect for the players who already love the work we’ve done with the first release.”

Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti commented: “Book of Souls II: El Dorado is probably our most visually impressive game to date. It delivers a win potential up to 20,000x, is feature-rich and, as usual, features a cinematic soundscape.

“Our goal was to transport players to the South Americas to the site of an ancient, golden temple coated in gold, lost in the jungle, and with the promise of discovering immense treasures inside it.”

Play’n GO’s Jolly Roger 2

The latest title from Play’n GO is a 5x3 swashbuckling pirate-themed slot Jolly Roger 2, the sequel to the supplier’s original game from 2012.

“Jolly Roger 2 is an epic tale for players to enjoy,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “Not only do you have the fun of playing and experiencing all the different features, but they all tie together to create an entertaining story.

“We believe that this sort of attention to the narrative is the next stage of slots developing as an entertainment industry, and you can see that in titles such as this one.”

Habanero’s Jellyfish Flow

Habanero has released its latest slot title Jellyfish Flow, which expands from a 3x3 grid to 7x7 and includes 823,543 ways to win.

“Seafaring players are encouraged to dig out the scuba gear and take a deep dive into our latest premium slot title, Jellyfish Flow – where plenty of treasure awaits,” said Habanero head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “With soothing symbols straight from the ocean, and available to experience in our enthralling new ‘Ultra Mode’, this innovation-packed release is not to be missed.”

iSoftBet’s Morgana Megaways

iSoftBet has added to its Twisted Tale series of games with the release of Morgana Megaways.

“Morgana Megaways is the latest action-packed chapter in our Twisted Tale series, following on from the initial success with Sheriff of Nottingham,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “iSoftBet’s Megaways portfolio is growing rapidly and we can’t wait to see how players react to our innovative take on Arthurian legend as Morgana looks to bewitch her way to finding the Holy Grail.”

Booongo’s 15 Dragon Pearls

Booongo has released five reel, 25 line slot 15 Dragon Pearls, the sequel to its popular Asian-themed game Dragon Pearls.

“Following on from the incredible success of Dragon Pearls, we’ve taken one of our best-performing releases to another level of player experience in this new version with more action than ever before,” said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov.

“The huge Grand Jackpot prize that’s on offer through 15 Dragon Pearls is sure to make this latest instalment appealing to new and existing Booongo fans, with more bonus symbols than ever before sure to create a breathtaking gaming experience.”

Kalamba Games’ Beers on Reels

Kalamba Games has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its newest 5x4 slot game Beers on Reels.

“At Kalamba Games we pride ourselves on designing games that players want to play time and time again, and Beers on Reels’ inviting theme and exciting features was created with maximum enjoyment in mind,” said Kalamba Games chief operating officer and co-founder Alex Cohen.

“For those who love to spin the reels quickly or for those who just enjoy a leisurely play, Beers on Reels is a game that appeals to every type of player and would be great addition to any operators’ portfolio, especially with the real Oktoberfest cancelled this year. This is the next best thing.”

Realistic Games' Super Bar-X Game Changer

Realistic Games has released its latest game in partnership with Electrocoin with the launch of 5-reel, 20- line slot Super Bar-X Game Changer.

“Here at Realistic Games our objective has always been to design slots which players enjoy returning to time and again,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee. “Super Bar-X Game Changer is a fusion of the nostalgic elements of a beloved brand and our cutting-edge game mechanics to keep the gameplay fresh. As the latest addition to the Game Changer series, we know it will appeal to players across the board.”

Electrocoin president Gabino Stergides added: “After the initial success of Bar-X Game Changer we are extremely excited to see another famous brand from our portfolio being used to create another Game Changer title with Realistic.”

BF Games’ Book of Gates

BF Games has launched a new Ancient Egypt-themed slot game Book of Gates.

“Book of Gates has a popular theme and engaging features and the expanding reels add another layer of excitement to this game,” said BF Games CEO Piotr Szpoton. “We are thrilled to introduce our new Superlines mechanics which offers players even greater chances to win big.

“We continue to add quality slots to our portfolio with Book of Gates being the 56th addition and we are certain it will be a hit with all player types.”

Playson’s Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Playson has expanded its Hold and Win series of games with the release of 3x5, 20 payline slot Buffalo Power: Hold and Win.

“Our latest slot takes Playson fans on an immersive journey across the dusty American prairies, where a host of exciting features help build the tension as players roam the reels in search of big prizes,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin.

“Designed with playability in mind, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win is sure to keep the attention of even the most intrepid of adventurers as its stunning graphics and cowboy soundtrack transport players to the Wild West.”

Playson’s Fruity Crown

In related news, Playson has also launched the latest addition to its Funky Fruits portfolio with the release of 5x4 slot Fruity Crown.

“Classic fruit slots are hugely popular with players worldwide, and at Playson we’re always thinking of new ways to re-invent these fan-favourites,” continued Lapin. “With an array of new features and immersive gameplay, Fruity Crown is an exciting new member of the Funky Fruits series and would be great addition to any operator wanting to enhance its slots offering.”

Endorphina’s Red Cap

Endorphina has launched a new fairy tale-inspired 3x5, 20 line slot game Red Cap.

“Even when we are older, we still love to believe in fairy tales,” said Endorphina head of marketing Maria Bashkevich. “With our newest slot Red Cap, players can enjoy the full experience of being a hero in their classic childhood fairy tale.

“Our newest slot is different from what we did before – the theme, the colors, the style, mathematics, and animation, everything has been altered to look different. And I think this is what we all need now – an engaging fairy tale.”