Aspire Global’s Pariplay expands in Romania with 888casino

Aspire Global-owned game studio and game aggregator Pariplay has further expanded its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market through a partnership with 888casino.

The deal marks Pariplay’s third and largest in the country since being granted a license in July 2019, and expands on its existing partnership with 888casino, where Pariplay is already live in several regulated markets.

“We’re very excited to expand our partnership with Pariplay, which have already been welcome additions to our portfolio of casino games across several of our key regulated markets,” said 888 Holdings senior vice president and head of B2C Guy Cohen.

“This partnership will see us integrate a selection of their most popular titles for 888casino in Romania, with additional titles planned for the months ahead, ensuring our players maintain a sense of anticipation for more releases down the line.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey commented: “We’re confident that partnering with a brand that has the reputation of 888casino will significantly strengthen our position in the Romanian market.

“The steady release of new Pariplay content on 888casino will be instrumental in providing Romanian players with innovative games to enjoy while also expanding the reach of our content throughout regulated Europe.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading up 3.11 per cent at SEK34.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday, just below its 52-week high of SEK35.70 set on 20 August.