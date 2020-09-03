Fast Track enhances player engagement with BlueRibbon partnership

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has added BlueRibbon’s marketing jackpot solution to its platform.

The integration will allow operators to manage all aspects of their communications and rewards from within the Fast Track platform.

It is the latest partnership for Fast Track to help its clients increase user engagement, having also secured collaborations with the likes of Enteractive, LinkMobility and Red Tiger.

“Fast Track is on a mission to digitalise the iGaming industry by helping operators automate their entire player engagement strategy,” said Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén. “Blue Ribbon does excellent work in the gamification space and this will now allow operators access more interesting forms of engagements in their automation agenda. We are delighted to be entering this partnership with them.”

BlueRibbon Software c-founder and chief marketing officer Dan Fischer commented: “We are exceptionally excited to be partnering with leading platform and industry innovator Fast Track. This strategic move is testimony to the value of BlueRibbons offerings and reinforces our shared passion for revolutionary gamification tools and superior customer engagement.

“Our Player Engagement Platform’s out-of-the-box solutions are sure to boost play and player relations, giving Fast Track and its operators the capability to create and manage intuitive gaming experiences at the highest level.”

In related news, Fast Track has upgraded its platform with the release of Lifecycles, which enables operators to easily orchestrate activities that have a shared goal through a wide range of automation templates.

“Fast Track Lifecycles is a game-changer,” explained Lidzén. “Lifecycles goes beyond the capabilities operators have seen before, allowing them to automate large parts of their player engagement with ease.

“They can easily test and update different onboarding, retention and reactivation flows, as well as build comprehensive on-site engagement strategies. It is a truly unique solution to an industry-wide need.”