Pragmatic Play releases Curse of the Werewolf Megaways

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has launched its latest Megaways slot with the release of Curse of the Werewolf Megaways.

The supplier’s newest Megaways title offers 46,656 paylines as Werewolves terrorise a quaint village. Three or more Bonus symbols take players to the Free Spins Round, where the full moon rises, and Werewolves run amok.

Attacking Werewolf symbols replace regular Werewolves, and whenever they land, they take a life from a high value character. If this character loses all five lives, the symbols are replaced by Werewolves and an extra Free Spin is awarded.

“With dark nights starting to creep back in, we think it’s a perfect time to release our spooky new hit, Curse of the Werewolf Megaways,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Combining the Megaways mechanic with immersive gameplay and a thrilling theme, we can’t wait to see how the game is received by our operator partners and fans alike.”