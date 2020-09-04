This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Finnplay powers Princess Casino iGaming launch in Romania

4th September 2020 7:26 am GMT
NetEnt

Helsinki-based platform provider Finnplay has announced the launch of a new iGaming offering for licensed Romanian operator Princess Casino.

Princess Casino is owned by recently established Gibraltar-based Crowd Services and offers a selection of online slots and live casino games from the likes of Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming.

“We are proud to be part of the very successful launch of this exciting new brand,” said Finnplay chief marketing officer Erkki Nikunen. “Princess Casino is an elegantly crafted site with an intelligent design to optimize traffic and engagement. We were especially pleased to achieve Princess Casino’s goal of a very fast delivery and time to market.”

Princess Casino CRM director Daniela Asaftei said: “Princess Casino is a brand new project aiming very high. Therefore, we were aware from the very beginning that we needed a partner we could trust it would deliver fast and bend to our ambitious needs.

“Together, we managed to add all the relevant game providers on the market within the first three months of activity, and this is only the beginning. We are already convinced we made the correct choice when partnering with Finnplay and that we are on the right path towards a state of the art online casino.”

