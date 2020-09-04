GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Ezugi, Leander Games, Oryx Gaming and Push Gaming, among others.

Ezugi / Enlabs​​​​​​​

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has launched its live casino games in Lithuania with Enlabs’ Optibet brand, including more than 30 Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat tables, as well as Russian language roulette and speed roulette variants.

“We are very excited to be able to add a new and very important vertical to our fast-growing brand in Lithuania,” said Enlabs head of gaming Chris Davis. “I’m confident that the combination of Ezugi’s high quality live casino and the unique promotional tools of our New Gaming Platform (NPL) will be a huge success.”

Leander Games / Megalotto

Leander Games has agreed a new deal to integrate its LeGa Remote Gaming Server with lottery betting operator Megalotto, including games such as Ave Caesar, Kraken, Wild West Zone and latest release Ways of the Labyrinth.

“We are delighted to be working with a new innovative operator in Megalotto,” said Leander Games CEO Steven Matsell. “Bringing our games to exciting new venues gives us a real thrill and we are sure this will enhance the offering.”

Megalotto director of gaming Tom Orton added: “At Megalotto, we are passionate about delivering the best content to our customers. With their popular titles and innovative concepts, we are confident that our customers will love the Leander content.”

Oryx Gaming / SkillOnNet

Oryx Gaming has launched its games in Denmark for the first time following an integration with the SkillOnNet platform.

SkillOnNet-powered sites including PlayOJO, LuckyVegas, SlotsMagic and RoyalBet now have access to content from Oryx’s partner studios Gamomat and Kalamba.

“Going live in Denmark is exciting for us and we are certain that our wide-ranging portfolio of casino content offers a perfect mix of classic and innovative titles that will fit the Danish players well,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “SkillOnNet offers an impressive list of popular casino sites in Denmark and makes an ideal partner for our market entry.”

SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo commented: “Oryx has built an impressive content library with premium games aimed to appeal to a large player demographic and we are thrilled to be the first partner to offer their popular slots in Denmark and look forward to entering more markets together.”

Push Gaming / Rhino Entertainment

Push Gaming has signed a deal to roll out its slot portfolio with Rhino Entertainment’s Casino Days brand via the Relax Gaming platform.

The integration includes recent releases Razor Shark and The Shadow Order, as well as upcoming release Mystery Museum.

“Signing this deal with Rhino Entertainment has further enhanced our position in the market, and given us the opportunity to continue the strategic expansion which has always been a focal point for the team at Push Gaming,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Casino Days is a fantastic new online casino brand and we look forward to giving its fast-growing player base access to the innovative suite of titles for which Push Gaming is renowned.”

BtoBet / TVBet

BtoBet has expanded its Neuron 3 platform with the addition of new content from TVBet, including a range of card and lottery games such as Wheel of Fortune, PokerBet, War of Elements and 5Bet.

“The fact of raising the demand of live card games and lotteries by TVBet on several markets proves the high engagement levels and popularity of its games among players,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “I am pleased we are working alongside a company with a similar mentality whose goal is to provide innovative products with alternative betting mechanics.”

TVBet CEO Peter Korpusenko said: “I am sure that our lotteries in live streaming format will be highly popular with BtoBet’s portfolio of partners. It is our goal to deliver an optimal betting experience through product innovation, and that’s why we seek to satisfy all customers’ prerequisites, whatever the market characteristics.”

LiveG24 / Efbet.it

LiveG24 has penned a deal to launch its live casino games with Efbet in Italy, including the supplier’s roulette, blackjack and live baccarat games.

“We are proud to work with LiveG24,” said Efbet head of international business development Vladimir Petrov. “Thanks to our background full of experience we expect to have success with this new market. Our main idea is to give our customers new ways of entertainment and we believe that we are in the right hands with LiveG24.”

LiveG24 chief operating officer Angelo De Gobbi added: “Working with Efbet.it will be a great pleasure. More and more international operators are choosing our services for the Italian market. This is a clear appreciation for the quality of our live games and their reliability.”

Playson / Alea

Playson has integrated its portfolio of slots with Alea’s casino aggregator platform AleaPlay, going live with flagship online casino brand SlotsMillion with titles such as Rise of Egypt Deluxe, Vikings Fortune: Hold and Win and Solar Temple.

“We’re delighted to work with Alea and it’s our pleasure to supply this award-winning organisation with engaging and exciting games,” said Playson managing director Ivan Farrugia. “Both companies share common values and we envisage this deal as the start of a long-term mutually beneficial partnership.”

Alea co-founder Alexander Tomic added: “Playson’s games are some of the most popular in the industry and we’re thrilled to have access to new titles along with classics such as Solar Queen and the company’s Timeless Fruits Slots series.

“Integrating such a well-respected slot provider ensures our fans receive the ultimate gaming experience and we look forward to our partnership with the game developer.”

Playson / Snaitech

Playson has also agreed a content distribution deal with Playtech-owned operator Snaitech.

“Snaitech is one of the key players in the Italian market and we’re delighted to have signed this content distribution deal with them,” said Playson senior account manager Christos Zoulianitis. “The new partnership is a fantastic way for us to strengthen our position in Europe and we look forward to entertaining its player base with our diverse range of games.”

Snaitech digital director Alessandro Graziosi said: “We pay close attention to the partners we choose with the constant aim of guaranteeing our customers a gaming experience that is both immersive and sustainable at the same time.

“This choice has been rewarded by the results that have been constantly growing in recent years. Playson guarantees these fundamental requirements for us and, in the context of our offer, it will certainly represent an added value.”

WorldMatch / Tecnalis

WorldMatch has entered into an agreement to integrate its games with Spanish-facing platform provider Tecnalis, including titles such as Banana King and Book of Pharaon.

“This partnership with WorldMatch means that Tecnalis is still on the right track to becoming the leading management platform in the market,” said Tecnalis chief operating officer Alejandro Serrano Zaera. “WorldMatch offers quality content, backed by good design and a great technical team. This partnership brings benefits to both companies and reinforces our growth in the Spanish-speaking market.”

WorldMatch CEO Andrea Boratto commented: “We are very proud of our collaboration with Tecnalis, which gives us the opportunity to reach new players through their platform, well-known for the Spanish and Latam market.

“We are confident that we can strengthen and promote our brand in these areas thanks to this strong partnership and the common strategy developed with them. WorldMatch is a leader in the industry and choosing WorldMatch’s product catalogue enriches the range of content available and increases the appeal to players.”

BetGames.TV / Maxbet

BetGames.TV has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Serbian operator Maxbet, including live dealer titles such as Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune and 6+ Poker.

“Joining forces with such a well-respected operator further demonstrates the quality of our live dealer betting games and we’re delighted to be working alongside Maxbet,” said BetGames.TV chief operating officer Aiste Garneviciene. “Our innovative product is developed with player engagement in mind, and we look forward to entertaining an even larger audience across the Balkans.”

Maxbet head of business development of online casino Sanja Isakov added: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with BetGames.TV and to offer its market-leading live dealer games to our vast South European audience.

“Delivering the best and most immersive gaming experience is paramount for us here at Maxbet, and we envisage a long and fruitful business relationship as we look towards the future with the company.”

Kiron / Planetwin365

Kiron has entered into an agreement to launch its virtual sports portfolio with Italian operator Planetwin365, including its popular virtual racing and football titles.

“We are talking about a brand that has paved the way for virtual sports entertainment in Italy, which joins another brand that has not stopped enriching and implementing the offer in terms of differentiation, innovation and quality, especially in the last two years,” said Troy Cox, chief commercial officer of SKS365, owner of the Planetwin365 brand.

Kiron co-CEO Steven Spartinos said: “We are excited to be partnering with Planetwin365,a long established and respected brand in Italy, the country where we first introduced virtual content back in 2013.

“We’re delighted to be continuing to expand our presencein the Italian market, which is of such significance to our company. Our games have established themselves as top performers in the local market and we look forward to making them available to Platnetwin365 customers so as to assist the company in its continued growth trajectory.”

BF Games / Leader Bet

BF Games has expanded its presence in Georgia’s regulated iGaming market through an integration with locally licensed operator Leader Bet, launching games including Book of Gates, Ramses Rising and Stunning Hot 20 Deluxe.

“We are thrilled to add yet another operator to our list of partners in Georgia, a market where the local players have really embraced our content, and we are excited about bringing our games to an even wider audience together with Leader Bet,” said BF Games CEO Piotr Szpoton.

Leader Bet head of gaming Levan Tsitsagi said: “Our online operation is going from strength to strength and the addition of BF Games’ content will further propel the growth of our digital brand and offer our customers a premium interactive experience.”

GrooveGaming / ProgressPlay

GrooveGaming has further expanded its casino aggregation platform through a new deal with ProgressPlay, which includes titles such as Jurassic World, Raging Rhino, Rainbow Riches, Planet Of The Apes and King Kong Fury.

“Our focus is to maximise the success of our clients’ white label brands and we do that with the cutting-edge technology in our gaming platform,” said ProgressPlay CEO Itai Loewenstein. “This content extension with GrooveGaming is an exciting opportunity for us to drive additional growth and expand our B2B footprint.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer said: “We are delighted to facilitate our content with this contract extension and to strengthen our partnership with ProgressPlay, which has been running since 2018. We are delighted to integrate further in the supply-chain and act to add-value and support a key player in the market.”

Gamzix / Exinitio

Gamzix has integrated its portfolio of seven games with Exinitio’s iGaming platform.

“Our team is very proud to have partnership with the casino platform Exinitio,” said Gamzix CEO Alexander Kosogov. “This integration will provide tremendous opportunities for increasing the recognition of our company. We are confident that our colorful games will provide the market with new choices and will be in demand on the platform of our partners Exinitio. We are committed to a long-term and fruitful cooperation "

A spokesperson for Exinitio added: “We are delighted to have new high quality games from Gamzix in our game library. This young company has good potential to enter the international market. We believe in their future and are glad to our cooperation.”