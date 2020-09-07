This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming launches with 32Red via Microgaming integration

7th September 2020 9:14 am GMT
Casino supplier Relax Gaming has signed a deal to launch its portfolio of proprietary and third-party games with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand.

The agreement gives 32Red access to Relax Gaming’s expanding library of in-house developed games through an integration with the Microgaming platform, including popular titles Temple Tumble and Money Train, as well as its latest hit La Fiesta.

“32Red is a key player in the UK market and we’re pleased with the smooth, collaborative process we’ve shared with Microgaming and their teams so far,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “We’re excited to offer our innovative and engaging content to select Microgaming clients.

“Our flexibility and quick integration have played an integral part in our rapid expansion over the last 12 months, and we look forward to another great launch with a top tier operator.” 

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas said: “Microgaming is delighted to support 32Red with this integration, ensuring fast access to an even wider selection of content for a much-valued and respected partner. Great to work so openly and constructively with the team at Relax.”

Neil Banbury, UK general manager for Kindred, added: “Delivering the best games to our customers is paramount here at 32Red, and Relax Gaming’s content provides us with a host of casino games that will further enhance our strong offering.

“With its expanding portfolio of quality in-house titles, including Temple Tumble and Money Train, this partnership will allow us to engage our players in a safe and secure environment and attract new audiences with exciting additions to our portfolio.”

