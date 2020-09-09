Playzido licences Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic

Endemol Shine Group’s B2B games platform Playzido has signed a deal to licence the popular Megaways game mechanic from Big Time Gaming.

The agreement will allow any supplier building games on Playzido’s platform to utilise the successful Megaways mechanic, with the first games expected to be released in December.

“Megaways has had the biggest impact on the slots market in a decade and we’re delighted that we can now empower our game suppliers to be able to tap into this awesome mechanic,” said Playzido CEO Stuart Banks.

“This licence plays perfectly to our ongoing strategy to provide our valued games suppliers with all the tools that they need to thrive in the space. I can’t wait to see the games starting to flow through in the months ahead.”

Big Time Gaming chief executive Nik Robinson commented: “Megaways has become an integral part of any slot portfolio and the team at Playzido has shown a real passion for providing operators with world class content.

“I’m really excited to see the first game from Playzido, which I’m sure will combine their playful approach to games in order to create an awesome Megaways slot.”