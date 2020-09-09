This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Playzido licences Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic

9th September 2020 8:27 am GMT
NetEnt

Endemol Shine Group’s B2B games platform Playzido has signed a deal to licence the popular Megaways game mechanic from Big Time Gaming.

The agreement will allow any supplier building games on Playzido’s platform to utilise the successful Megaways mechanic, with the first games expected to be released in December.

“Megaways has had the biggest impact on the slots market in a decade and we’re delighted that we can now empower our game suppliers to be able to tap into this awesome mechanic,” said Playzido CEO Stuart Banks.

“This licence plays perfectly to our ongoing strategy to provide our valued games suppliers with all the tools that they need to thrive in the space. I can’t wait to see the games starting to flow through in the months ahead.”

Big Time Gaming chief executive Nik Robinson commented: “Megaways has become an integral part of any slot portfolio and the team at Playzido has shown a real passion for providing operators with world class content.

“I’m really excited to see the first game from Playzido, which I’m sure will combine their playful approach to games in order to create an awesome Megaways slot.”

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Endemol Shine Gaming Megaways Playzido Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

Bang Bang Games to develop new content for Endemol Shine Gaming

888 expands offering with Playzido

GI Games Integrations: Featuring MGA Games, Playzido and Booming Games

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, G.Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Microgaming, Salsa Technology and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring NetEnt, Play’n GO, Blueprint and more

GI Games Integrations: Probability Jones, Playzido, Revolver and more

Playzido expands Rank partnership with exclusive games deal

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, Betsoft, Microgaming and more

Playzido rolls out games portfolio with GVC brands

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Endemol, Skywind, Hacksaw and more

Playzido signs games distribution deal with Lottoland

Sportradar Webinar
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic