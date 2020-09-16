NetEnt Live expands Malta studio and signs EveryMatrix reseller deal

Stockholm-listed NetEnt has expanded its live casino offering with the addition of three new standard blackjack tables at its Qormi studio in Malta, alongside signing a deal to provide dedicated tables to EveryMatrix.

The increased studio capacity expands NetEnt Live’s operations and is in response to heightened demand for the supplier’s live products over the past year, while the integration with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform marks NetEnt’s first dedicated table deal this year.

“Given the recent achievements of NetEnt Live it made sense strategically to expand operations of our Malta studio, building capacity for the future projected growth,” said NetEnt Live director Andres Rengifo. “Meanwhile, by securing a key reseller partnership with EveryMatrix, we have strengthened our position within the live casino industry as a trusted supplier for dedicated business.”

CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland commented: “NetEnt is a valuable partner to our business, and we are pleased to expand our existing partnership in live casino.

“The new blackjack tables are a valuable asset for our clients, and we are certain they will deliver amazing entertainment. EveryMatrix is a flexible provider, always looking to offer operators the entertainment options they need to grow.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) closed 2.04 per cent higher at SEK75.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday.