GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix, Evoplay Entertainment, Tom Horn Gaming, True Lab and Real Dealer Studios.

Ezugi /LeoVegas

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has launched its games in Italy with operator LeoVegas, including live blackjack, roulette and punto banco.

“We are extremely proud to have secured certification in Italy, and launched with such a reputable operator as LeoVegas,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “Italy has been a market which has been on our radar for some time as a ‘must have’ in our estate portfolio.

“We set our goals early this year to push our innovative product and extensive games library to new regions and extend our footprint across the most attractive gaming territories in Europe.”

LeoVegas country manager for Italy Paola Maia commented: “We have great confidence in this collaboration, and we believe that LeoVegas is Ezugi’s natural partner for its expansion in the Italian regulated market.

“Their strategy was to ensure rapid growth in the first half of 2020 and it shows no signs of setbacks. Plus, their products are a guarantee in terms of innovation and engagement therefore I have no doubt that our players will really love them.”

Nolimit City / The Mill Adventure

Nolimit City has integrated its games with white label platform provider The Mill Adventure, including latest release Book of Shadows.

“Having The Mill Adventure added to our growing customer list is a true privilege and sign of further exciting things to come,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “The team behind The Mill are a dedicated, experienced bunch of innovators who have showcased their passion for turning around an old approach and making a new spin on it.”

The Mill Adventure head of casino Bjørnar Heggernes added: “Nolimit City has been recognised as one of the most exciting game studios the last couple of years with quality games that delivers on a high consistent basis. Adding them to our gaming platform was essential and we’re looking forward to a great long-term partnership.”

Gamzix / Parimatch

Gamzix has struck a deal to integrate its games with Eastern European operator Parimatch.

“This agreement gives the green light to our product in the worldwide market,” said Gamzix CEO Aleksandr Kosogov. “Being a relatively young company we strive to produce content full of imagination, colourful graphics and highly developed mechanics. We’re extremely excited to partner with Parimatch, an international holding company that has been presented in the game for more than 20 years.”

A spokesperson for Parimatch said: “We’re always glad to offer something new to our clients. Improving our products, we are delighted to enrich our library with a set of new high-quality slots.”

Pronet Gaming / Real Dealer Studios

Pronet Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the addition of Real Dealer Studios’ live roulette games.

“Our online casino platform has gone from strength to strength this year as we’ve continued to sign with quality brands like Real Dealer,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “Their unique approach to roulette is innovative in the market and will make a valuable addition to our portfolio in terms of diversity of content and player engagement.”

Real Dealer Studios sales manager Christoffer Melldén added: “Pronet Gaming is quickly making a name for itself as a go-to platform provider, making it an ideal partner to expand the reach of our content with the industry’s top-tier operators.

“Our groundbreaking games have found the sweet spot between the live and RNG gaming categories, which has seen us gain significant traction with players. Real Dealer Studios’ top-quality products marry up perfectly with Pronet Gaming’s growing international presence.”

GrooveGaming / Real Dealer Studios

Real Dealer Studios has also agreed a deal to integrate its content with GrooveGaming’s casino aggregation platform.

“GrooveGaming and their platform have quite a network of brands and it's great to be part of that powerful network,” said Real Dealer Studios sales manager Jose Micallef. “It's nice to have aggregators like GrooveGaming involved with this new era of casino gameplay.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer added: “Real Dealer Studios has brought an entirely new kind of experience to the world of online gaming that offers operators a distinct competitive advantage in today’s market, delivering truly cutting-edge gaming technology. We are absolutely delighted to onboard this pioneering genre of games alongside our other innovative content and tools.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Casoony

Evoplay Entertainment has signed a deal to integrate its portfolio of games with operator Casoony, including titles such as Football Manager, Raccoon Tales and Dungeon: Immortal Evil.

“Launching with a dynamic rising-star who holds similar ideals to us in terms of global growth is incredibly exciting,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Our portfolio aligns perfectly with the exciting gamified approach Casoony offers to its players, and with acquisition and retention more important than ever - I’m confident that our range of eye-catching titles will prove to be a real hit.”

Casoony managing director Alexander Salheiser added: “Evoplay Entertainment’s acclaimed portfolio is jam-packed with a wide variety of world class gaming titles, so we are thrilled to have integrated the supplier’s content.

“The studio’s unique offering is ideally suited to our hugely popular social casino, and we anticipate this to be the start of a highly productive commercial relationship.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Ously Games

Tom Horn Gaming has integrated its games with Ously Games’ social casino brand SpinArena, including titles such as Diamond Hill, 243 Crystal Fruits and 243 Crystal Fruits Reversed.

“We’re thrilled to have joined forces with Ously Games as the company offers a unique approach to gaming,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “We’re positive this deal will help us reach a new player demographic that has gained its gaming experience in the social casino segment which is constantly growing in popularity worldwide.”

Ously Games chief marketing officer Jochen Martinez said: “Tom Horn Gaming belongs among the top iGaming software providers therefore we knew we had to include their content in our slots offering as SpinArena strives to provide its players with the best gaming experience.”

True Lab / Avento

True Lab has signed a deal to provide its content to Avento brands SlotV, Mrbit and Frank Casino, including titles such as Day & Night, Sunstrike and Startup Valley.

“We’re very happy to see True Lab growing further into regulated markets with its rapidly emerging suite of fresh and amazing-looking games,” said True Lab chief business development officer Vasily Polynov. “The current deal will open our portfolio at some very promising casino brands, and we look forward to meeting their players’ highest expectations.”

Avento co-founder Andy Kex added: “True Lab is a rapidly emerging provider, which has already shown its potential in our target markets. Given our intent to diversify the casino offering, we welcome this promising new name to all our brands.”