CampoBet seals Champions Hockey League sponsorship in Sweden

Soft2Bet’s Swedish-facing brand CampoBet has become the exclusive sponsor of the Champions Hockey League (CHL) in Sweden for the next three seasons.

The European ice hockey tournament begins next month and features Swedish teams Skellefteå AIK, Färjestad Karlstad, Rögle Angelholm, Lulea HF, as well as current champions and four-time winners Frölunda Indians.

The agreement sees the CampoBet logo appear on rink boards and media backdrops in Sweden during the TV broadcast of the initial eight matches in the cities of Karlstad, Ängelholm, Luleå and Gothenburg during the 2020/21 season. The brand will also feature on under-ice advertising should any Swedish teams progress to the round of 16.

“CampoBet’s immersive sportsbook has proved a hit with Swedish-based players since its entry to the market and sponsoring the internationally renowned Champions Hockey League tournament will help it continue to do so,” said CampoBet CEO Boris Chaikin. “We are delighted to be involved with one of hockey’s best-known competitions and look forward to tuning in to its eagerly awaited fixtures.”

Michael Witta, vice president of marketing sales for Infront, the CHL’s exclusive media and marketing partner, added: “Sweden continues to be one of the most decorated nations in the CHL and its clubs have seen huge success in the competition.

“We are happy when brands like CampoBet can leverage that success and take full advantage of both the domestic and pan-European reach the CHL enjoys. We are excited to welcome them to the sponsorship roster.”