Skywind Group seals new slot supply deal with Mansion

Casino games provider Skywind Group has agreed a deal to provide its slots portfolio to Gibraltar-based operator Mansion.

Mansion’s Casino.com, MansionCasino and Slots Heaven players will gain access to more than 300 games from the supplier, including Joker’s Luck, Combat Masters, Super Lion and Rain Balls, as well as branded titles Bloodsport, Resident Evil and The Last Kingdom.

“We are very proud with the partnership,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Mansion brands are known to all and it is one of the most established casino operations out there. We believe this will be a great partnership.”

Mansion head of casino Chris Mousdell commented: “Skywind have a reputation for entertaining slot games, and some of the best branded content. We are very pleased to be able to offer their titles to our customers, and we look forward to a very fruitful partnership.”