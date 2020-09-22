This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Skywind Group seals new slot supply deal with Mansion

22nd September 2020 9:28 am GMT
Skywind Group
NetEnt

Casino games provider Skywind Group has agreed a deal to provide its slots portfolio to Gibraltar-based operator Mansion.

Mansion’s Casino.com, MansionCasino and Slots Heaven players will gain access to more than 300 games from the supplier, including Joker’s Luck, Combat Masters,  Super Lion and Rain Balls, as well as branded titles Bloodsport, Resident Evil and The Last Kingdom.

“We are very proud with the partnership,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Mansion brands are known to all and it is one of the most established casino operations out there. We believe this will be a great partnership.”

Mansion head of casino Chris Mousdell commented: “Skywind have a reputation for entertaining slot games, and some of the best branded content. We are very pleased to be able to offer their titles to our customers, and we look forward to a very fruitful partnership.”

Related Tags
Casino Casino.com Mansion MansionCasino.com Skywind Group Slots Slots Heaven
Related Videos
Related Articles

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Skywind, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

Skywind Group agrees deal to supply games to Dench platform

Skywind Group signs up Interwetten in latest supply deal

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Skywind Group agrees SuprNation content supply deal

Skywind Group agrees CasinoSecret content supply deal

Skywind launches new series of progressive jackpot slot games

Skywind Group continues Italian expansion with E-Play24 deal

Skywind Group agrees Betclic supply deal

Skywind Group enters Greece with Novibet deal

Skywind Group agrees content deal with Aspire Global

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

Skywind Group launches latest slot Respin King

Pragmatic Play
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic