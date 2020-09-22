This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NetEnt expands Pennsylvania iGaming offering to Wind Creek

22nd September 2020 9:00 am GMT
Casino supplier NetEnt has expanded its reach in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market with the rollout of its games to the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Wind Creek casino.

NetEnt is providing its range of online slots and table games to the operator in Pennsylvania, including local top performer Divine Fortune.

“It’s an exciting time to be adding iGaming to our offering in Pennsylvania’s online arena, and with NetEnt’s portfolio of market favourite casino games we are in a strong position to quickly gain market share,” said Ken Rohman, chief marketing officer at Wind Creek Hospitality. “We look forward to working with their knowledgeable team to build on our offering and deliver a first-rate online experience to our players.”

NetEnt secured license approval in Pennsylvania in March 2019 and holds agreements to provide its content to a number of local operators, including Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment’s Parx Casino and Penn National Gaming.

“It’s a major achievement to be supporting Wind Creek in its online journey,” said Brian Kraft, NetEnt vice president commercial, Americas.

“The deal underlines our status as a go-to supplier in Pennsylvania both with established operators and emerging brands. Given the strong performance of our content with local players, this partnership will no doubt see Wind Creek make a big impact in the online landscape.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 2.05 per cent higher at SEK74.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

