Reflex Gaming partners Stakelogic for new slot development

UK-based studio Reflex Gaming has become the latest to join Stakelogic’s Greenlogic slot development platform.

Through Greenlogic, Reflex Gaming will be able to create a series of slots in partnership with Stakelogic.

Reflex will take responsibility for the game concepts, maths, gameplay and assets, while Stakelogic will cover technical areas including game engines, certification, localisation, testing, as well as distribution and integration with its operator and casino aggregator partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reflex Gaming to our Greenlogic program and to work closely with the team on a series of exciting slot games that we will then integrate with our operators and aggregators,” said Stakelogic, said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“Reflex Gaming has built a great reputation for designing hugely entertaining omni-channel games and we look forward to being able to combine this with our own market-leading approach to game development to create a run of blockbuster titles.”

Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram said: “Online distribution can be tough but by joining the Greenlogic program we are able to take advantage of Stakelogic’s incredible network of operators and aggregator partners and put our name and games in front of more players than ever before.

“We are delighted to be able to create games in partnership with Stakelogic and to combine our individual strengths to develop a series of slots that we believe will provide players with an unrivalled experience they will come back to again and again.”